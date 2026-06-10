Rivola “would not disagree” with harsher Jorge Martin MotoGP penalty

Aprilia Racing CEO Massimo Rivola says he “would not disagree” if Jorge Martin had received a tougher penalty for triggering Sunday's multi-rider accident at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The former world champion lost control under braking into Turn 1 at Balaton Park and collected four other riders, including championship-leading Aprilia team-mate Marco Bezzecchi.

As a first offence of the season, the existing penalty protocols for such an opening lap offence saw Martin was given a double long lap penalty for his next grand prix.

The Spaniard received the same sanction after causing a similar opening-lap accident at Motegi last season, when he suffered a broken collarbone.

While relieved that no riders were hurt in the incident, Rivola admitted it was “difficult to digest” Martin’s latest error.

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Jorge Martin loses control and hits Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

“First of all, apologies to all the riders involved in the crash,” Rivola told MotoGP.com.

“Second, I think it’s a lucky day because watching the crash, the outcome could be much worse for everybody.

“I spoke to Jorge very, very quickly. I'm just listening more than speaking really. He was apologising with everybody, but still, it's difficult to digest.

“I think a world champion cannot do a mistake like that, but it's done and another lesson…

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“I think it's quite different from the mistake he did in Japan. In Japan he was, let's say, too optimistic. Here he was just not behaving properly with the front braking and in the wrong part of the track.”

Trackhouse Aprilia's Raul Fernandez, Gresini Ducati's Fermin Aldeguer and VR46 Ducati's Fabio di Giannantonio were also caught up in the incident.

Jorge Martin after Turn 1 accident, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

"I would not disagree"

From a safety standpoint, Rivola said he would not have objected to a stronger penalty.

“About the penalty: Maybe, sincerely, we are speaking so much about safety, I would not disagree if the penalty were even stronger and harsher than that.

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“Because the first corner is dangerous and these guys are already risking everywhere, and if we put extra risk, it's not necessary.”

Although Bezzecchi’s MotoGP title lead over Martin remains at 20 points, Ducati’s reigning champion Marc Marquez took maximum points with Sprint and grand prix victories, reducing his deficit to Bezzecchi from 102 to 72 points.

