Marco Bezzecchi backed by Aprilia after nightmare MotoGP run: “Remember Mugello”

Aprilia says Marco Bezzecchi should remember his dominant Mugello MotoGP victory as he recovers from another major setback.

Marco Bezzecchi.
Marco Bezzecchi.
© Gold and Goose

Since the high of a home victory in Mugello, Marco Bezzecchi’s MotoGP season has gone on a downward spiral.

The factory Aprilia rider was taken out by team-mate Jorge Martin at Turn 1 in Hungary, then crashed in the Brno Sprint and, after slapping a marshal, was banned from the grand prix.

Then came a fast crash in the Dutch Grand Prix, followed by a broken collarbone in qualifying at the Sachsenring.

Marco Bezzecchi.
Marco Bezzecchi.
© Gold and Goose

As a result, the early title leader has scored just 13 out of a possible 148 points, dropping to fourth in a world championship now led by Martin.

“Marco knows that the team is all around him. So it's necessary to be very positive and take the opportunity of this summer break to recover,” Aprilia team manager Paolo Bonora told MotoGP pit lane reporter Jack Appleyard.

Bonora believes Bezzecchi, who opened the season with three grand prix victories and set a new record for consecutive laps led, simply needs to remember the rider he was at Mugello.

Marco Bezzecchi, Mugello 2026.
Marco Bezzecchi, Mugello 2026.
© Gold and Goose

“I'm convinced that Marco is still the same Marco Bezzecchi of Mugello,” Bonora said.

“This is something that makes us very positive, and I'd like to say to him every time: remember that you are the same Marco as in Mugello.

“If something affects the situation, and removes from you the correct mood, remember that you are the same Marco Bezzecchi that won in such a great way in Mugello.”

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Marco Bezzecchi
Aprilia Racing
Aprilia
Marco Bezzecchi backed by Aprilia after nightmare MotoGP run: “Remember Mugello”
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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