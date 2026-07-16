MotoGP's controversial single-bike proposal faces sudden U-turn

The chances of MotoGP introducing a controversial single-bike rule for practice sessions from next season appear to be fading.

According to Autosport, the proposal is now unlikely to receive the unanimous backing required from within the Manufacturers' Association (MSMA).

Guenther Steiner, boss of the independent Tech3 team, has been one of the most outspoken critics of the proposal, questioning the claimed cost savings while warning that riders sitting in the pits would hurt the spectacle.

However, he had also confirmed: “The manufacturers are for it, it seems."

MotoGP bikes in pit lane. © Gold and Goose

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“I think we are taking away from the spectacle for no good reason," Steiner said last month.

“I'm quite passionate about this, because I don't get it.

“The manufacturers are for it, it seems.

“But the manufacturers don't understand; they are taking away from their own show.

“You need the same amount of spare parts anyway. Because if you crash, you still need to build the second bike.

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“I hope people come to their senses and realise that it was actually one of these ideas which wasn't very good.”

That now also appears to be the verdict of some manufacturers, although for different reasons.

Paolo Pavesio, Pit Beirer, Massimo Rivola, Carlos Ezpeleta, Luigi Dall'lgna, Koji Watanabe,… © Gold and Goose

According to Autosport, while Ducati and Aprilia - currently MotoGP's leading manufacturers - continue to support the proposal on cost-saving grounds, KTM fears a one-bike rule would slow development and make it harder to close any performance deficit in the new 850cc/Pirelli era.

With only one machine available during practice, riders would be unable to carry out back-to-back comparisons of new parts or different set-ups.

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A final decision is expected at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, following the MotoGP summer break.