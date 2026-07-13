KTM admits “there is something wrong inside our MotoGP engines”

KTM motorsport director Pit Beirer has confirmed that the Austrian manufacturer is dealing with an internal engine problem on its MotoGP bikes.

The RC16 has suffered a range of technical issues this season, including clutch and ride-height device failures, but the most concerning has been engines shutting down without warning.

The most notable example came when Pedro Acosta was leading the Catalunya Grand Prix, triggering a huge accident for Alex Marquez, following closely behind.

KTM RC16, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

KTM is rumoured to have reduced engine performance as a result, while a sensor issue linked to riding over the kerbs was blamed when Acosta's RC16 repeatedly shut down again at Assen.

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Fortunately, the German Grand Prix weekend passed without any obvious technical problems for KTM.

Beirer confirmed the underlying issue has not yet been solved but, because of MotoGP's engine development freeze and homologation rules, KTM requires the agreement of rival manufacturers to change components.

Aki Ajo, Pit Beirer, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

"There is something wrong inside our engines"

Pit Beirer told Sky Italia: "The situation is not easy, there is something wrong inside our engines.

"We know there's still this risk with some parts...

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“There is a problem, and we have to solve it; there are engines we cannot use also for safety reasons.

"We must use the summer break for this.”

Beirer then indicated that Aprilia has already given its approval to unseal the RC16 engines:

“I want to thank Fabiano Sterlacchini and Massimo Rivola of Aprilia who are helping us.”

With the introduction of new 850cc engines in 2027, the current 1000cc engine specifications have been frozen for Aprilia, Ducati and KTM since the start of the 2025 season.

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Given that KTM's engine problems have only surfaced this season, that may indicate a manufacturing issue.

Honda joined the engine freeze after moving up a concession rank for 2026, while Yamaha, which remains in concession Rank D, is still free to develop its engines.

After winning the season-opening Buriram Sprint, leading KTM rider Acosta has now slipped to seventh in the world championship standings.