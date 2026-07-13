KTM admits “there is something wrong inside our MotoGP engines”

KTM has admitted an internal engine problem remains unresolved, with rival manufacturers needing to approve any changes under the MotoGP rules.

Pedro Acosta, engine issue, 2026 Dutch MotoGP.
Pedro Acosta, engine issue, 2026 Dutch MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

KTM motorsport director Pit Beirer has confirmed that the Austrian manufacturer is dealing with an internal engine problem on its MotoGP bikes.

The RC16 has suffered a range of technical issues this season, including clutch and ride-height device failures, but the most concerning has been engines shutting down without warning.

The most notable example came when Pedro Acosta was leading the Catalunya Grand Prix, triggering a huge accident for Alex Marquez, following closely behind.

KTM RC16, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
KTM RC16, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

KTM is rumoured to have reduced engine performance as a result, while a sensor issue linked to riding over the kerbs was blamed when Acosta's RC16 repeatedly shut down again at Assen.

Fortunately, the German Grand Prix weekend passed without any obvious technical problems for KTM.

Beirer confirmed the underlying issue has not yet been solved but, because of MotoGP's engine development freeze and homologation rules, KTM requires the agreement of rival manufacturers to change components.

Aki Ajo, Pit Beirer, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
Aki Ajo, Pit Beirer, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

"There is something wrong inside our engines"

Pit Beirer told Sky Italia: "The situation is not easy, there is something wrong inside our engines.

"We know there's still this risk with some parts...

“There is a problem, and we have to solve it; there are engines we cannot use also for safety reasons.

"We must use the summer break for this.”

Beirer then indicated that Aprilia has already given its approval to unseal the RC16 engines:

“I want to thank Fabiano Sterlacchini and Massimo Rivola of Aprilia who are helping us.”

With the introduction of new 850cc engines in 2027, the current 1000cc engine specifications have been frozen for Aprilia, Ducati and KTM since the start of the 2025 season.

Given that KTM's engine problems have only surfaced this season, that may indicate a manufacturing issue.

Honda joined the engine freeze after moving up a concession rank for 2026, while Yamaha, which remains in concession Rank D, is still free to develop its engines.

After winning the season-opening Buriram Sprint, leading KTM rider Acosta has now slipped to seventh in the world championship standings.

Tags:

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Pedro Acosta
KTM
Red Bull KTM Tech3
KTM admits “there is something wrong inside our MotoGP engines”
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Related Articles

MotoGP News
‘The last 10 laps are a disaster’ - Pedro Acosta critical of Germany MotoGP race
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2026 German MotoGP
MotoGP Results
Sachsenring: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
Jorge Martin, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
MotoGP Results
German MotoGP, Sachsenring - Race Results
Marc Marquez leads, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
MotoGP News
2026 Sachsenring MotoGP race today: Start times and how to watch
Start, 2025 German MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Starting grid for the 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP race after penalties
Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, qualifying, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Maverick Vinales explains alarming German MotoGP Sprint result
Maverick Vinales, Cal Crutchlow, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP Sprint.

Latest News

MotoGP News
Brad Binder’s “Sunday cruise” ends in “biggest drop ever” at Sachsenring MotoGP
19s ago
Brad Binder, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
MotoGP News
The Yamaha “motivation” Fabio Quartararo needs for his Honda MotoGP move
9m ago
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2026 German MotoGP
MotoGP News
“Like he had a problem” - Luca Marini on Jack Miller’s dramatic MotoGP slowdown
50m ago
Jack Miller, Luca Marini, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
MotoGP News
“Really surprised” - Toprak Razgatlioglu compares Yamaha and Honda at Sachsenring MotoGP
2h ago
Cal Crutchlow, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Maverick Vinales, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Pecco Bagnaia admits Ducati hasn’t solved unwelcome MotoGP issue all season
3h ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2026 German MotoGP

Don't miss the latest MotoGP talking points

More News

MotoGP News
KTM admits “there is something wrong inside our MotoGP engines”
5h ago
Pedro Acosta, engine issue, 2026 Dutch MotoGP.
MotoGP News
“Lucky” Sprint issue helps Ai Ogura secure Sachsenring MotoGP podium
21h ago
Ai Ogura, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
MotoGP News
“All I get is criticism” - Maverick Vinales/Tech3 MotoGP rift deepens in Germany
21h ago
Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2026 Germany MotoGP
MotoGP News
Jorge Martin explains why he’s stopped winning on Aprilia MotoGP bike
22h ago
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing, 2026 German MotoGP
MotoGP News
“Almost done” - Raul Fernandez says MotoGP future clarity helped podium run
22h ago
Raul Fernandez, Marc Marquez, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.