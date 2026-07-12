“Almost done” - Raul Fernandez says MotoGP future clarity helped podium run

Raul Fernandez felt clarity over his MotoGP future has played a role in achieving back-to-back grand prix podiums.

The Spaniard’s future at the Trackhouse Aprilia team looked in doubt earlier this season, but he gave a timely reminder of his talents with a Sprint win at Mugello.

Fernandez and team-mate Ai Ogura then formed an historic Trackhouse one-two at Assen, before the Spaniard again joined the Japanese on the podium at Sachsenring, in a race won by Ducati’s Marc Marquez.

Ai Ogura, Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

“My future is almost done, so I think it will help me, because as you see in the last two races, I feel more free and I can do what I want with the bike,” Fernandez told MotoGP.com.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

With Ogura leaving for the factory Yamaha team, Fernandez is set to be partnered at Trackhouse by Enea Bastianini for the new 850cc/Pirelli era.

Raul Fernandez, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Fernandez secured his Sachsenring podium despite riding with a painful back injury.

“If it's not for the medical centre, I am not here [on the podium] today,” he said.

“Because yesterday I had a big movement on the bike and I felt [an injury] in my back. I cannot do normal life, so you can imagine how painful I feel when I am on the bike!”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

The Spaniard added: “I think before the race no one expected that we were able to fight for the podium. We were thinking to fight for top five, something like that.”

Fernandez heads for the summer break sixth in the world championship, and 49 points behind factory Aprilia rider Jorge Martin.

“For sure, until the numbers say no, we will try,” he said of a title challenge. “But still we have some things to improve.

“I will try to work on that. I will try to improve myself and then let's see. I will never say no [we’re out of the title], but I will never say yes!”