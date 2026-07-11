Starting grid for the 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP Sprint race after Marco Bezzecchi injury
The full starting grid for Saturday’s 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP Sprint race after Marco Bezzecchi's collarbone injury.
Marc Marquez leads an all-Ducati front row for this afternoon’s Sachsenring MotoGP Sprint race.
The reigning champion, seeking a record tenth German MotoGP victory on Sunday, set a new lap record to beat younger brother Alex by just 0.061s.
Fabio di Giannantonio starts third for VR46.
Trackhouse Aprilia team-mates Raul Fernandez and Ai Ogura head row two, with Fabio Quartararo fighting through Qualifying 1 to claim sixth for Yamaha.
Marco Bezzecchi out
Franco Morbidelli was due to start ahead of Aprilia title leaders Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin on row three.
However, Bezzecchi’s weekend is over after a collarbone injury in a qualifying crash.
That moves KTM’s Pedro Acosta onto row three, with Ducati’s Pecco Bagnaia, Pramac’s Jack Miller and Honda's Joan Mir on row four.
Penalties
There are no penalties for the Sprint, but Franco Morbidelli and Diogo Moreira both have three-place grid penalties for the grand prix after obstructing other riders in Friday practice.
New grid format
The Sprint will be the first race to feature MotoGP’s revised grid format, with larger spacing between each rider and row.
The 15-lap Sachsenring Sprint starts at 3pm local time (2pm UK).
2026 Sachsenring MotoGP Sprint race: Full starting grid after Bezzecchi injury
Row 1: Marc Marquez (pole), Alex Marquez, Fabio Di Giannantonio
Row 2: Raul Fernandez, Ai Ogura, Fabio Quartararo
Row 3: Franco Morbidelli, Jorge Martin, Pedro Acosta
Row 4: Francesco Bagnaia, Jack Miller, Joan Mir
Row 5: Luca Marini, Diogo Moreira, Brad Binder
Row 6: Enea Bastianini, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Alex Rins
Row 7: Maverick Viñales, Cal Crutchlow
Marco Bezzecchi (8th) withdraws.
2026 Sachsenring MotoGP race: Full starting grid after penalties
Row 1: Marc Marquez (pole), Alex Marquez, Fabio Di Giannantonio
Row 2: Raul Fernandez, Ai Ogura, Fabio Quartararo
Row 3: Jorge Martin, Pedro Acosta, Francesco Bagnaia
Row 4: Franco Morbidelli*, Jack Miller, Joan Mir
Row 5: Luca Marini, Brad Binder, Enea Bastianini
Row 6: Toprak Razgatlioglu, Alex Rins, Diogo Moreira*
Row 7: Maverick Viñales, Cal Crutchlow
Marco Bezzecchi (8th) withdraws.
*Three-place grid penalty: Franco Morbidelli, Diogo Moreira.