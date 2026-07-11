Starting grid for the 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP Sprint race after Marco Bezzecchi injury

The full starting grid for Saturday’s 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP Sprint race after Marco Bezzecchi's collarbone injury.

Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, qualifying, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, qualifying, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Marc Marquez leads an all-Ducati front row for this afternoon’s Sachsenring MotoGP Sprint race.

The reigning champion, seeking a record tenth German MotoGP victory on Sunday, set a new lap record to beat younger brother Alex by just 0.061s.

Fabio di Giannantonio starts third for VR46.

Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, Fabio di Giannantonio, qualifying, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, Fabio di Giannantonio, qualifying, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Trackhouse Aprilia team-mates Raul Fernandez and Ai Ogura head row two, with Fabio Quartararo fighting through Qualifying 1 to claim sixth for Yamaha.

Marco Bezzecchi out

Franco Morbidelli was due to start ahead of Aprilia title leaders Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin on row three.

However, Bezzecchi’s weekend is over after a collarbone injury in a qualifying crash.

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

That moves KTM’s Pedro Acosta onto row three, with Ducati’s Pecco Bagnaia, Pramac’s Jack Miller and Honda's Joan Mir on row four.

Penalties

There are no penalties for the Sprint, but Franco Morbidelli and Diogo Moreira both have three-place grid penalties for the grand prix after obstructing other riders in Friday practice.

New grid format

The Sprint will be the first race to feature MotoGP’s revised grid format, with larger spacing between each rider and row.

The 15-lap Sachsenring Sprint starts at 3pm local time (2pm UK).

2026 Sachsenring MotoGP Sprint race: Full starting grid after Bezzecchi injury

Row 1:    Marc Marquez (pole), Alex Marquez, Fabio Di Giannantonio            
Row 2:    Raul Fernandez, Ai Ogura, Fabio Quartararo            
Row 3:    Franco Morbidelli, Jorge Martin, Pedro Acosta       
Row 4:    Francesco Bagnaia, Jack Miller, Joan Mir      
Row 5:    Luca Marini, Diogo Moreira, Brad Binder         
Row 6:    Enea Bastianini, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Alex Rins   
Row 7:    Maverick Viñales, Cal Crutchlow

Marco Bezzecchi (8th) withdraws.

2026 Sachsenring MotoGP race: Full starting grid after penalties

Row 1:    Marc Marquez (pole), Alex Marquez, Fabio Di Giannantonio            
Row 2:    Raul Fernandez, Ai Ogura, Fabio Quartararo            
Row 3:    Jorge Martin, Pedro Acosta, Francesco Bagnaia     
Row 4:    Franco Morbidelli*, Jack Miller, Joan Mir      
Row 5:    Luca Marini, Brad Binder, Enea Bastianini      
Row 6:    Toprak Razgatlioglu, Alex Rins, Diogo Moreira*
Row 7:    Maverick Viñales, Cal Crutchlow

Marco Bezzecchi (8th) withdraws.

*Three-place grid penalty: Franco Morbidelli, Diogo Moreira.

Tags:

Marc Marquez
Marco Bezzecchi
Fabio di Giannantonio
Jorge Martin
Pedro Acosta
Ai Ogura
Raul Fernandez
Fabio Quartararo
Joan Mir
Luca Marini
Toprak Razgatlioglu
Jack Miller
Starting grid for the 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP Sprint race
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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