Marc Marquez says losing the German MotoGP is no big deal - is he right?

It used to be something of a joke during a MotoGP season that Marc Marquez would have the Sachsenring circled on his personal calendar as a venue he was guaranteed to win at. The left-handed nature of the quirky circuit in Germany’s Saxony region has seen the Spaniard romp his way to victory almost every year he’s actually started a MotoGP race at the track.

In total, he has nine German Grand Prix victories in MotoGP. At the peak of his powers, it was just another stop on a seemingly unrelenting march to more title success. In the wake of his serious arm injury, he still managed to win around it in 2021.

He didn’t compete in 2022 due to more surgery, and he pulled out of the 2023 edition after a weekend littered with five crashes that ultimately set the clock on his decision to leave Honda at the end of the season. The 2024 season marked his first real defeat at the Sachsenring, though he still finished second.

Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 German MotoGP © Gold and Goose

Normal service resumed last year on the factory Ducati on his way to title number seven.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

After his perfect weekend at Balaton Park, another anticlockwise track, just weeks after surgery to correct an ongoing nerve issue in the right shoulder he badly injured last October, it’s been hard to look beyond Marquez to repeat this in Germany. Even below full fitness, he’s proven he can still be unbeatable at left-handed tracks.

This year’s German Grand Prix also comes at a significant moment in the 2026 title battle. After a weekend of survival at Assen, Marquez is just 40 points from the championship lead. After Mugello, he was 102 points behind. A perfect weekend at the Sachsenring, depending on what happens to his rivals, could see him head to the summer break just three points adrift of the standings lead.

While it’s not make-or-break for his title hopes, it’s certainly an important moment. And it’s one that got off to a strong start, at least as far as time attack is concerned. He ended Practice on Friday afternoon 0.166s clear of the field with a 1m19.394s.

Show X Embedded Content Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

A small crash in FP1 put a blot on his copybook. He bounced over a bump he didn’t know was there. It caught out several riders in all classes, but Marquez didn’t make that mistake again. Even with that fall, he was still second-quickest on his factory Ducati on used rubber in the morning session.

2026 German MotoGP: Outright best laps per manufacturer Bike Rider Time Position Difference Ducati GP26 Marc Marquez 1m19.394s 1st - Aprilia Raul Fernandez 1m19.560s 2nd 0.166s Yamaha Jack Miller 1m19.841s 5th 0.447s KTM Pedro Acosta 1m20.026s 9th 0.632s Honda Luca Marini 1m20.214s 14th 0.820s

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“We tried to ride in our way. The good thing is when I pushed, the lap time arrived,” he said. “But still I need to improve a few things if I want to have a constant pace.”

There may be a lot at stake for Marquez this weekend. But he’s been absorbing the pressure in his feet-on-the-ground style that has been even more evident this year amid his current shoulder injury struggles.

On Thursday, he noted that victory in Germany would be dismissed by the media as an expected result, but defeat would be “a disaster”. He doubled down on that after Friday’s running. At present, he doesn’t see himself as the favourite to fight for the win. And that’s an acceptable position for him to be in as, he believes, a loss this weekend is likely to mean a podium of some description anyway.

“Looks like in Sachsenring, if I win, it’s the normal thing,” he said. “If I lose, which means second position or third, which for me would be OK, means that it’s news. So, let’s see. But at the moment I’m not the fastest out there on race pace.”

The narrative being pushed by some commentators right now is that one of Marquez’s rivals beating him this weekend will be a huge boost for them. But that line of thought fundamentally ignores the fact that Marquez still isn’t at 100%, despite his recent success at Balaton Park and at Brno.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

If anything, Marquez's suggestion that a podium will do should somewhat concern his rivals. It shows he’s thinking longer-term: to win a war, sometimes you must lose a battle. And if he does win, then his rivals will have to face up to the fact that they couldn’t lay a glove on him while he’s potentially vulnerable.

With the summer break following after this weekend, Marquez has much longer to work on his rehabilitation and try to find his new 100% fitness level. So, in a lot of ways, the German Grand Prix will be very much like the Dutch round, in that Marquez is here to survive. It’s just that survival will be the possibility of him scoring a much better result.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Marquez's biggest threats come from within right now

Looking at the race pace analysis from Practice, Marquez isn’t lying when he says he’s not the best. Though there is the caveat that, because of his physical condition, in recent rounds he’s been much more reserved on Friday’s to keep his energy levels intact, he’s currently slower than a handful of riders.

Arguably, Marquez’s biggest threats come from within the Ducati stable. It was a strong Friday for the Bologna manufacturer, with Fabio Di Giannantonio - the lap record holder at Sachsenring - third at the end of Practice.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

2026 German MotoGP: Top 10 Practice pace analysis Rider Bike Pace Tyre Stint length Laps on tyre Marc Marquez Ducati GP26 1m21.364s Medium 9 laps 16 laps on tyre Raul Fernandez Aprilia 1m21.365s Soft 7 laps 9 laps on tyre Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati GP26 1m21.222s Medium 10 laps 13 laps on tyre Alex Marquez Ducati GP26 1m21.314s Medium 13 laps 17 laps on tyre Jack Miller Yamaha 1m21.765s Medium 3 laps 10 laps on tyre Ai Ogura Aprilia 1m21.756s Medium 9 laps 11 laps on tyre Marco Bezzecchi Aprilia 1m21.104s Medium 6 laps 9 laps on tyre Jorge Martin Aprilia 1m21.778s Medium 3 laps 11 laps on tyre Pedro Acosta KTM 1m21.422s Soft 6 laps 11 laps on tyre

*Franco Morbidelli missing from table as accurate tyre data not available

His pace was the most significant standout over Marquez’s, with the Italian averaging 1m21.222s over a 10-lap run of representative laps, over which he put 13 laps in total on the tyre. He put in a 1m21.2s lap on his final tour on that tyre, with Marquez’s best end-of-run effort only a shade slower at 1m21.37s.

“Marc is always a step ahead here,” Di Giannantonio said. “I’m trying to be as close as possible to him to try to fight in a good shape for everything. But I’m just trying to do my best…the thing is not fighting Marc. The thing is improving myself.”

Marquez clearly sees Di Giannantonio as his biggest threat right now, as evidenced by his cheeky remark when the Italian’s comments were put to him: “Yeah, he doesn’t like the pressure. It’s easier [to pass it on]. But in the end, he’s fighting for the championship. He’s in the championship, so he needs to take the maximum points if he wants to fight with Aprilia in the next races.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Di Giannantonio remains Ducati’s top rider in the standings ahead of this weekend’s racing and is just 16 points from championship leader Jorge Martin.

Gresini’s Alex Marquez also looks strong on used tyres, though he admits he is “missing a few things; still with the front I’m not super happy, I’m missing some turning”. Sachsenring is proving easier on him physically following his return to action after his horrific Barcelona crash in May.

The most disappointing of the Ducati riders was Pecco Bagnaia, who missed out on a direct Q2 place, as he struggled with a lack of rear grip. The Italian noted that he felt like he was “doing flat track”, but can’t understand why because his stablemates are not experiencing the same thing.

Bagnaia had a similar issue at Balaton Park, but was able to use Marc Marquez’s data to figure out a set-up that worked for him. So, providing he gets through Q1, and can find something on the set-up side, Bagnaia could still be in the hunt for a podium, just as he was in Hungary.

Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing, 2026 German MotoGP © Gold and Goose

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Marco Bezzecchi facing a damage limitation weekend

After a triple-header of utter nightmare for Marco Bezzecchi, the German Grand Prix provides an opportunity for the former championship leader to correct course and head into the summer break with something positive to grasp onto.

He hasn’t scored on a Sunday since his Italian Grand Prix victory at the end of May. As such, he is now seven points from the championship lead, which is currently held by Aprilia team-mate Jorge Martin.

Bezzecchi also comes to Germany battered and bruised after his huge crash out of the Dutch Grand Prix. As such, he is below his physical best. And that showed on Friday, as he battled to seventh to secure a Q2 spot but was “in trouble with my body”.

His race pace on the medium rear tyre actually works out the quickest of the top 10 on the timesheets. However, it was done on a new medium rear over a much shorter distance than his immediate rivals. So, the true picture of where Bezzecchi slots into the pecking order remains uncertain at this point.

That said, he has absolutely no plans to be conservative as the weekend goes on.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“Well, all three things are important,” he said of the race weekend. “The qualifying, for sure, is the first very important thing, because at the end you make one qualifying for two races, so it will be important.

“And then just try to take at home the maximum that I can. We know we will have to suffer, but at the end it's like this. I will not focus only on the GP or on the sprint. I will focus every time I go on the bike, and we'll see what we can bring at home.”

Jorge Martin, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

At the moment, despite his physical limitations, he looks to be in better shape than team-mate Jorge Martin. The championship leader was much slower than him on race pace, though did his work on a used medium rear, so that gap is likely much closer than it appears right now.

But Martin, who was eighth, 0.015s behind Bezzecchi at the end of Practice, admitted he was having a lot of movement on the RS-GP in cornering. So, for the moment, he has “no strong point”.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

In his defence, this is the first time he has ridden at the Sachsenring on the Aprilia. And it’s not a venue Aprilia has generally excelled at in the past. So, he is operating from a position of weakness coming into the weekend. Still, with the pressure of the championship lead on his shoulders, this could be a telling weekend in his 2026 season.

Aprilia, for the most part, doesn’t look like the manufacturer that cleaned up at Assen. Raul Fernandez of Trackhouse was fast on soft rubber. The Trackhouse team has traditionally had a good turn of speed in qualifying trim and the sprints at Sachsenring, so Fernandez will certainly be a big threat on Saturday.

Assen winner Ai Ogura had a quieter Friday than he did in recent rounds. That’s not necessarily a sign that he won’t take a step forward, but balance issues on his bike are something he says must be resolved first.