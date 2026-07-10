“No strong points at the moment” - Jorge Martin sounds Sachsenring MotoGP warning

MotoGP title leader Jorge Martin admitted he has “no strong points at the moment” despite securing direct Qualifying 2 access at the German Grand Prix.

The Spaniard, making his Aprilia debut at the Sachsenring after missing last year's event through injury, said he was struggling with both front and rear grip on the RS-GP.

Martin's best lap was 0.600s behind Ducati pace-setter Marc Marquez and 0.447s adrift of the fastest Aprilia, ridden by Raul Fernandez.

However, he was just 0.015s slower than team-mate and closest championship rival Marco Bezzecchi as both progressed directly to Q2.

Jorge Martin, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“I always feel like I am behind because I never rode here with the Aprilia and I feel a big difference compared to the last time [on the Ducati],” Jorge Martin explained.

“I have a bit of work today but we are in Q2 which is always the target and hopefully from Friday to Saturday we'll make another step.

“For sure I am focused on myself, but I can get the help [by looking at] the other Aprilias that are a bit faster than me.

“It seems like T7, T8 and T9 are the points where I am losing time. So we need to improve the corner speed compared to them.

“I know I am still a bit far from the point of fighting for victory. I think for the podium we are in the mix, but we need to make another step.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Jorge Martin, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

"No strong points at the moment"

Martin added: “At the moment I don't feel any rear grip and the front is moving a lot on the edge of the corners.

"So I have no strong points at the moment.

“If we continue like this, it will be a difficult race, but I really hope we will find something that will help us tomorrow."

Reflecting on the opening half of the season, during which he has taken his first Aprilia victories at COTA (Sprint) and Le Mans (Sprint and grand prix), the reigning world champion said:

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“I did a great first part of the season from where I was coming [from with the pre-season surgery], but my target is always to improve, and now I feel we are a bit far from the victory at Le Mans.

“I know the rest of the pack, like Ducati and the other brands, have improved a lot, so we need to keep improving otherwise you fall behind.”