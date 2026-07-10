2026 German MotoGP, Sachsenring - Friday Practice Results

Friday practice results from the 2026 German MotoGP at Sachsenring, round 11 of 22.

Raul Fernandez, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
Raul Fernandez, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

After a perfect Trackhouse Aprilia double at Assen, Raul Fernandez kept the American team on top of the timesheets during opening practice for the Sachsenring MotoGP.

Marc Marquez’s quest for a record-equalling tenth German MotoGP win began with a small fall at Turn 3, but the factory Ducati star was soon on top of the timesheets.

The reigning champion remained in charge until Fernandez used a new set of tyres in the closing minutes.

Marquez and third place Fabio di Giannantonio  (VR46) remained on the same set of tyres, while Joan Mir (HRC) and Jack Miller (Pramac Yamaha) switched to fresh rubber for fourth and fifth places.

Alex Marquez kept old tyres to complete a top six covered by just 0.173s.

Title leader Jorge Martin was tenth, two places behind factory Aprilia team-mate Marco Bezzecchi.

Maverick Vinales, FP1 crash, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
Maverick Vinales, FP1 crash, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Maverick Vinales was the first victim of the famous Turn 11 Ralf Waldmann/Waterfall corner, walking away from a heavily damaged Tech3 KTM.

Franco Morbidelli sent his VR46 Ducati rolling at Turn 3 while Cal Crutchlow had to abandon his LCR Honda after a technical issue on his out lap.

2026 German MotoGP, Sachsenring - Free Practice (1) Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)1'20.829s18/22298k
2Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.051s9/20303k
3Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)+0.107s11/18300k
4Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.115s15/20302k
5Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.171s20/23297k
6Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)+0.173s6/21302k
7Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.488s19/20299k
8Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+0.541s7/21303k
9Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.552s15/16298k
10Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+0.663s16/21298k
11Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.671s10/17302k
12Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.756s12/20302k
13Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.760s6/23301k
14Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.764s5/20303k
15Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.856s6/20295k
16Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*+0.897s20/22298k
17Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.921s24/24303k
18Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*+0.921s13/21301k
19Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.936s9/17302k
20Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.960s15/21301k
21Cal CrutchlowGBRCastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+1.754s17/18298k

* Rookie

Official Sachsenring MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Fabio di Giannantonio, Ducati, 1m 19.071s (2025)

Fastest race lap: Jorge Martin, Ducati, 1m 20.667s (2024)

Jorge Martin, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose
Jorge Martin, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose
© Gold & Goose

Jorge Martin re-took the MotoGP title lead from Aprilia team-mate Marco Bezzecchi at Assen.

However, both factory RS-GP riders were outshone by Trackhouse duo Raul Fernandez and Ai Ogura, who finished one-two in the both Dutch races, including a debut victory for Ogura in the grand prix.

While Martin completed the podium in third, Bezzecchi was sent for hospital checks after a fast early fall marked his fourth non-score in five races.

Martin is now seven points clear of the Italian but with VR46 Ducati’s Fabio di Giannantonio only 16 behind in third. Ogura also has a mathematical chance of leading the world championship standings on Sunday evening.

Marc Marquez's leg off during di Giannantonio battle, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
Marc Marquez's leg off during di Giannantonio battle, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

After an ‘anonymous’ weekend in Assen, all eyes will be on Marc Marquez, as the reigning champion returns to his most successful track aiming to cut his 40-point deficit.

Pedro Acosta is competing in his first event since carpal tunnel surgery on his right wrist.

Alex Marquez with special 'Movistar' retro livery for the 2026 German MotoGP.
Alex Marquez with special 'Movistar' retro livery for the 2026 German MotoGP.

Gresini’s Fermin Aldeguer is missing after fracturing a vertebra in Friday practice at Assen. 

The Spaniard has not been replaced for this weekend, meaning team-mate Alex Marquez is riding alone in a special Movistar livery on Sunday.

Johann Zarco remains absent due to his knee ligament injuries at Catalunya in May. The Frenchman is again replaced at LCR by Cal Crutchlow.

After an early ban on front holeshot devices last time at Assen, Sachsenring is the first event to feature the new grid format with wider spacing between each row.

Tags:

Marc Marquez
Jorge Martin
Marco Bezzecchi
Fabio di Giannantonio
Ai Ogura
Toprak Razgatlioglu
Fabio Quartararo
Luca Marini
2026 German MotoGP, Sachsenring - Friday Practice Results
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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