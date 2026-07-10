2026 German MotoGP, Sachsenring - Friday Practice Results

After a perfect Trackhouse Aprilia double at Assen, Raul Fernandez kept the American team on top of the timesheets during opening practice for the Sachsenring MotoGP.

Marc Marquez’s quest for a record-equalling tenth German MotoGP win began with a small fall at Turn 3, but the factory Ducati star was soon on top of the timesheets.

The reigning champion remained in charge until Fernandez used a new set of tyres in the closing minutes.

Marquez and third place Fabio di Giannantonio (VR46) remained on the same set of tyres, while Joan Mir (HRC) and Jack Miller (Pramac Yamaha) switched to fresh rubber for fourth and fifth places.

Alex Marquez kept old tyres to complete a top six covered by just 0.173s.

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Title leader Jorge Martin was tenth, two places behind factory Aprilia team-mate Marco Bezzecchi.

Maverick Vinales, FP1 crash, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Maverick Vinales was the first victim of the famous Turn 11 Ralf Waldmann/Waterfall corner, walking away from a heavily damaged Tech3 KTM.

Franco Morbidelli sent his VR46 Ducati rolling at Turn 3 while Cal Crutchlow had to abandon his LCR Honda after a technical issue on his out lap.

2026 German MotoGP, Sachsenring - Free Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) 1'20.829s 18/22 298k 2 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.051s 9/20 303k 3 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) +0.107s 11/18 300k 4 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.115s 15/20 302k 5 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.171s 20/23 297k 6 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) +0.173s 6/21 302k 7 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.488s 19/20 299k 8 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.541s 7/21 303k 9 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.552s 15/16 298k 10 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.663s 16/21 298k 11 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.671s 10/17 302k 12 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.756s 12/20 302k 13 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.760s 6/23 301k 14 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.764s 5/20 303k 15 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.856s 6/20 295k 16 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* +0.897s 20/22 298k 17 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.921s 24/24 303k 18 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* +0.921s 13/21 301k 19 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.936s 9/17 302k 20 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.960s 15/21 301k 21 Cal Crutchlow GBR Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +1.754s 17/18 298k

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* Rookie

Official Sachsenring MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Fabio di Giannantonio, Ducati, 1m 19.071s (2025)

Fastest race lap: Jorge Martin, Ducati, 1m 20.667s (2024)

Jorge Martin, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose © Gold & Goose

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Jorge Martin re-took the MotoGP title lead from Aprilia team-mate Marco Bezzecchi at Assen.

However, both factory RS-GP riders were outshone by Trackhouse duo Raul Fernandez and Ai Ogura, who finished one-two in the both Dutch races, including a debut victory for Ogura in the grand prix.

While Martin completed the podium in third, Bezzecchi was sent for hospital checks after a fast early fall marked his fourth non-score in five races.

Martin is now seven points clear of the Italian but with VR46 Ducati’s Fabio di Giannantonio only 16 behind in third. Ogura also has a mathematical chance of leading the world championship standings on Sunday evening.

Marc Marquez's leg off during di Giannantonio battle, 2026 Assen MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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After an ‘anonymous’ weekend in Assen, all eyes will be on Marc Marquez, as the reigning champion returns to his most successful track aiming to cut his 40-point deficit.

Pedro Acosta is competing in his first event since carpal tunnel surgery on his right wrist.

Alex Marquez with special 'Movistar' retro livery for the 2026 German MotoGP.

Gresini’s Fermin Aldeguer is missing after fracturing a vertebra in Friday practice at Assen.

The Spaniard has not been replaced for this weekend, meaning team-mate Alex Marquez is riding alone in a special Movistar livery on Sunday.

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Johann Zarco remains absent due to his knee ligament injuries at Catalunya in May. The Frenchman is again replaced at LCR by Cal Crutchlow.

After an early ban on front holeshot devices last time at Assen, Sachsenring is the first event to feature the new grid format with wider spacing between each row.