2026 German MotoGP, Sachsenring - Friday Practice Results
Friday practice results from the 2026 German MotoGP at Sachsenring, round 11 of 22.
After a perfect Trackhouse Aprilia double at Assen, Raul Fernandez kept the American team on top of the timesheets during opening practice for the Sachsenring MotoGP.
Marc Marquez’s quest for a record-equalling tenth German MotoGP win began with a small fall at Turn 3, but the factory Ducati star was soon on top of the timesheets.
The reigning champion remained in charge until Fernandez used a new set of tyres in the closing minutes.
Marquez and third place Fabio di Giannantonio (VR46) remained on the same set of tyres, while Joan Mir (HRC) and Jack Miller (Pramac Yamaha) switched to fresh rubber for fourth and fifth places.
Alex Marquez kept old tyres to complete a top six covered by just 0.173s.
Title leader Jorge Martin was tenth, two places behind factory Aprilia team-mate Marco Bezzecchi.
Maverick Vinales was the first victim of the famous Turn 11 Ralf Waldmann/Waterfall corner, walking away from a heavily damaged Tech3 KTM.
Franco Morbidelli sent his VR46 Ducati rolling at Turn 3 while Cal Crutchlow had to abandon his LCR Honda after a technical issue on his out lap.
2026 German MotoGP, Sachsenring - Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|1'20.829s
|18/22
|298k
|2
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+0.051s
|9/20
|303k
|3
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|+0.107s
|11/18
|300k
|4
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.115s
|15/20
|302k
|5
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.171s
|20/23
|297k
|6
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|+0.173s
|6/21
|302k
|7
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.488s
|19/20
|299k
|8
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+0.541s
|7/21
|303k
|9
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+0.552s
|15/16
|298k
|10
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+0.663s
|16/21
|298k
|11
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.671s
|10/17
|302k
|12
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.756s
|12/20
|302k
|13
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.760s
|6/23
|301k
|14
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.764s
|5/20
|303k
|15
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.856s
|6/20
|295k
|16
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|+0.897s
|20/22
|298k
|17
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.921s
|24/24
|303k
|18
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+0.921s
|13/21
|301k
|19
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+0.936s
|9/17
|302k
|20
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.960s
|15/21
|301k
|21
|Cal Crutchlow
|GBR
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+1.754s
|17/18
|298k
* Rookie
Official Sachsenring MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Fabio di Giannantonio, Ducati, 1m 19.071s (2025)
Fastest race lap: Jorge Martin, Ducati, 1m 20.667s (2024)
Jorge Martin re-took the MotoGP title lead from Aprilia team-mate Marco Bezzecchi at Assen.
However, both factory RS-GP riders were outshone by Trackhouse duo Raul Fernandez and Ai Ogura, who finished one-two in the both Dutch races, including a debut victory for Ogura in the grand prix.
While Martin completed the podium in third, Bezzecchi was sent for hospital checks after a fast early fall marked his fourth non-score in five races.
Martin is now seven points clear of the Italian but with VR46 Ducati’s Fabio di Giannantonio only 16 behind in third. Ogura also has a mathematical chance of leading the world championship standings on Sunday evening.
After an ‘anonymous’ weekend in Assen, all eyes will be on Marc Marquez, as the reigning champion returns to his most successful track aiming to cut his 40-point deficit.
Pedro Acosta is competing in his first event since carpal tunnel surgery on his right wrist.
Gresini’s Fermin Aldeguer is missing after fracturing a vertebra in Friday practice at Assen.
The Spaniard has not been replaced for this weekend, meaning team-mate Alex Marquez is riding alone in a special Movistar livery on Sunday.
Johann Zarco remains absent due to his knee ligament injuries at Catalunya in May. The Frenchman is again replaced at LCR by Cal Crutchlow.
After an early ban on front holeshot devices last time at Assen, Sachsenring is the first event to feature the new grid format with wider spacing between each row.