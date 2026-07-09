Pedro Acosta backs 2027 KTM MotoGP "restart" with "two great guys"

Pedro Acosta believes KTM has signed "two great guys" in Alex Marquez and Fabio di Giannantonio for MotoGP's new era.

Pedro Acosta, Alex Marquez, Fabio di Giannantonio.
Pedro Acosta, Alex Marquez, Fabio di Giannantonio.
© Gold and Goose

A KTM rider since starting his grand prix career in Moto3 in 2021, Pedro Acosta will bid farewell to the Austrian manufacturer and join Ducati alongside Marc Marquez in MotoGP next season.

Acosta's Ducati move was officially confirmed late last month, with KTM then announcing an all-new 2027 factory line-up of Alex Marquez and Fabio di Giannantonio ahead of this weekend's German MotoGP.

“For sure I will have amazing memories of these six years at KTM,” Acosta said at the Sachsenring on Thursday.

Pedro Acosta, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix, pre-event press conference. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Pedro Acosta, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix, pre-event press conference. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

“But in the end, I see that they will get two really strong riders: Second in the World Championship last year [Alex Marquez] and di Giannantonio, who is now having a great season with Ducati.

“For this, I think they also will have a nice opportunity to restart with two great guys.”

Before joining Ducati, Acosta will try and bow out of KTM with a long-awaited grand prix win.

Pedro Acosta battles Marc Marquez for victory, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP.
Pedro Acosta battles Marc Marquez for victory, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“My mind at the moment is in KTM, trying to give 100% until the end of the year,” he said.

“And for sure, the opportunity [to win] will come sooner or later.

“It's true that at the moment it's quite difficult if we are still having all these [technical] problems around, but we will try until the end.”

Acosta, who underwent carpal tunnel surgery after Assen, must pass Thursday afternoon's medical assessment before being officially cleared to ride at the Sachsenring.

The Spaniard's current KTM team-mate Brad Binder is still to announce his plans for the 2027 season.

Tags:

Pedro Acosta
Alex Marquez
Fabio di Giannantonio
Pedro Acosta backs 2027 KTM MotoGP
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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