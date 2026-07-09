'I can't say anything' - Pecco Bagnaia's Assen MotoGP DNF remains a mystery

Ducati’s Pecco Bagnaia “cannot say anything” about the technical issue that forced him to retire from the previous MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix.

The double world champion dropped out of last weekend’s Assen race with 10 laps to go due to braking issues, which became “too difficult to think about continuing the race”.

It marked his fourth DNF of the season and third due to a mechanical issue.

Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2026 Dutch MotoGP © Gold and Goose

Pressed on what the problem actually was on Thursday ahead of this weekend’s German Grand Prix, Pecco Bagnaia replied: “I cannot say anything. I needed to go back to the garage.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Despite four non-scores on Sundays so far this season, Bagnaia remains within touching distance of the championship lead.

After the Dutch Grand Prix, he is just 63 points down on Aprilia’s Jorge Marttin, after a dramatic few rounds in which Marco Bezzecchi suffered back-to-back-to-back non-scores.

“Yeah, considering what happened at the front, yes,” he said in response to his title challenge still being in good shape.

“If I consider the points lost between Jerez, Le Mans and Assen, there are more than 40 points.

“If you consider 40 points [lost], I’m 63 [behind right now].

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“So, not bad; it could be better, but it is what it is.

“So, already understand that in many situations in my career, points are points and you can regain what you lost. So, it is what it is.”

Bagnaia came from 91 points behind of Fabio Quartararo at the midway point of the 2022 season to win his first world title that year.

Marc Marquez, Pecco Bagnaia, 2026 Assen MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Marc Marquez is “favourite by far” in Germany

This weekend’s German Grand Prix is the last round before the summer break, with team-mate Marc Marquez expected to be a strong contender for victory, having won nine times in his career at the Sachsenring.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Bagnaia anticipates that Marquez will be the favourite, but believes “we can be close”.

“But on the left, he’s not having weak points here,” he said, in reference to Marquez struggling physically with his right shoulder.

“So, I think he’s the man to beat by far, and working well, we can be close to him.

“But I need to find something extra to be with him because I think this track, it’s true, it’s not my favourite.

“But I was always good here. I had some good results.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“So, if I can fight for the podium, it’s good, and I want to try to stay with him and understand everything.”