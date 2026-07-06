“It's an honour” - Pedro Acosta eager to learn from Marc Marquez at Ducati

Pedro Acosta’s 2027 Ducati move alongside Marc Marquez pits the rising star directly against one of the sports all-time greats.

If this year’s battles at Buriram and Balaton Park are anything to go by, it’ll be a fascinating contest.

But Acosta also sees it as a priceless chance to learn from the last remaining rider to have conquered the previous era of premier-class racing.

Pedro Acosta, Marc Marquez, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

"A good opportunity for me"

Marquez, closing on MotoGP's all-time records for titles and race wins, is also the only current rider to have battled - and beaten - Valentino Rossi, Dani Pedrosa and Jorge Lorenzo for world championships.

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“It’s an honour to share a team with Marc,” Pedro Acosta said.

“He’s more or less in the end of his career; I’m just starting in MotoGP let's say.

“For this, it’s a good opportunity for me to try to learn from him and his experience.

“He is the last one of the last era, riding with great riders like Dani, Jorge and Valentino.”

Pedro Acosta, Marc Marquez, 2026 Thai MotoGP © Gold and Goose

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Acosta took the early world championship lead with a maiden Sprint victory, over Marquez, in the Buriram opener.

However, he has since faded to seventh after suffering a string of technical issues on his KTM, then carpal tunnel issues in his right wrist, for which he recently underwent surgery.