‘Some hate their sport’ - Marc Marquez reveals “biggest ambition” after Ducati MotoGP deal

Marc Marquez has MotoGP's biggest records well within reach after signing a new two-year Ducati contract.

The reigning champion needs just one more premier-class title to equal Giacomo Agostini's record of eight and is 14 victories away from Valentino Rossi's tally of 89 MotoGP wins.

However, Marc Marquez insists his biggest ambition is something much simpler.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Assen MotoGP Sprint. © Gold and Goose

“My biggest ambition is to enjoy my passion in the last years of my career,” said the 33-year-old.

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“Sometimes athletes finish their careers hating their sport or passion. Because normally, in your last years, you can suffer injuries, pressure, [bad] results.

“But what I want to do is just try to enjoy the last years of my career, and this will be the main target.”

Marc Marquez, 2026 Assen MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Marquez clarified that this is not necessarily his final MotoGP contract.

“I don’t know if it’ll be my last contract or not, but I want to remember the last years of my career in a good way," he said.

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“But obviously, I always like to be competitive, and push to 100 percent.

“We will have time to think about the [performance] targets next winter.”

While Rossi's win record cannot mathematically be matched by Marquez this year, he is still very much in the fight to tie with Agostini on an eighth MotoGP crown.

After a tough start to the season, including follow-up shoulder surgery after Le Mans, Marquez is back to within 42 points of new championship leader Jorge Martin heading into next weekend's German MotoGP.