Johann Zarco trains with Dakar star ahead of MotoGP return

Johann Zarco continues preparations for a MotoGP return by training alongside Dakar star Adrien Van Beveren in Andorra.

Johann Zarco is back on a supermoto bike and cycling
Johann Zarco is back on a supermoto bike and cycling
© Gold and Goose

Johann Zarco continues to step up his training ahead of a planned MotoGP return next month.

An Instagram post shows the LCR Honda rider, who has been sidelined by serious knee ligament injuries since May, training on a supermoto bike and cycling alongside Dakar star Adrien Van Beveren in Andorra.

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Zarco suffered his injuries in a Turn 1 pile-up during the restarted Catalunya MotoGP.

The Frenchman will need to serve a double long lap penalty for causing the incident when he returns to MotoGP action, which is expected to be at LCR’s home Misano round from 11-13 September.

That would make the upcoming Aragon event Cal Crutchlow’s seventh and final MotoGP appearance as Zarco’s replacement.

Johann Zarco and LCR team-mate Diogo Moreira.
Johann Zarco and LCR team-mate Diogo Moreira.
© Gold and Goose

Zarco, winner of the 2023 Australian MotoGP for Pramac Ducati and then last year’s French MotoGP for LCR, is already confirmed as remaining with Lucio Cecchinello’s team next season.

However, the identity of Zarco’s team-mate is still to be confirmed.

HRC has yet to decide whether current LCR rider Diogo Moreira or new rookie signing David Alonso will join Fabio Quartararo at the factory team for the start of the new 850cc era.

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Johann Zarco
LCR Honda
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Johann Zarco trains with Dakar star ahead of MotoGP return
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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