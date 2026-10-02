Maverick Vinales’ first words on MotoGP return: ‘Not much confidence’

Maverick Vinales admits “there is not much confidence” in his KTM MotoGP bike, following his return to riding on Friday at the Japanese Grand Prix.

The Tech3 rider has been out of action since the summer break due to an ongoing shoulder injury, but is staging his comeback this weekend at Motegi.

Maverick Vinales was 18th in FP1 on a 1m45.515s, before improving to a 1m44.836s in Practice, albeit 2.025s off the pace in last position.

“Not the best track to come back to”

Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2026 Japanese MotoGP © Gold and Goose

Vinales admits returning to the stop-and-go Motegi track is not the easiest thing to do, and currently has “not much confidence” on his KTM.

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“Not the best track to come back to, to be honest [with] massive hard brakings,” he told the media on Friday afternoon.

“But, there is a point to start and I think now the most important thing is to focus on the job and focus on improving with the bike.

“Obviously, I’m completely out of the feelings the bike is giving me to really adapt to what the bike needs to go fast.

“We have good data from Pedro and Enea, so we need to learn and try to improve.

“What I can feel from a long time is that I have no flow with the bike.

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“So, there is not much confidence. So this needs to be step by step, but we knew that and the objective for this weekend is to finish the race.

“And then, step by step, build up the feelings.”

He added: “The body is quite good. I expected to struggle more, especially with the forearms.

“But it’s not so bad. So, I’m quite optimistic. There is work to do, for sure, but quite good; even if Japan is one of the toughest, it’s quite OK.”

Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2026 Japanese MotoGP © Gold and Goose

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Vinales notes that the KTM turns better than he remembers, but he’s currently coming into the corners too quickly to take profit.

“For me, it’s doing laps, doing set-ups, trying to understand from the team what I need.

“And step by step building up. I need to adapt to the bike, but at the same time the bike needs to adapt to what I’m asking for.

“It is [different], for sure. But, at the end, I need to adapt. We can see that Pedro [Acosta] is at the front, Enea [Bastianini] is well today.

“So, the bike is working. It’s just a matter of doing a good job.

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“Somehow it looks like it’s turning a little bit more. But I enter really quickly into the corners; I try to stop the bike but I can’t at the moment.

“So, I need to learn how to stop the bike. It's something I learned last year, because I started the year struggling, and I learned.

“But this bike, it seems like you need one specific balance to stop it and turn. So, I need to get it. It needs laps and laps.”