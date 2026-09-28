KTM announces Maverick Vinales returns for MotoGP Japan

Tech3 KTM has confirmed that Maverick Vinales will finally return to action this weekend at the MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix, having been absent since the summer break.

The 10-time MotoGP race winner has been battling a pre-existing shoulder injury all season.

During the summer break, a previously undiagnosed tear in the shoulder muscle was detected, leading Maverick Vinales to miss the British, Aragon, San Marino and Austrian Grands Prix while he recovered.

While no definitive timeline had been given for this process, Tech3 has now confirmed that Vinales will return this weekend at Motegi.

Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2026 German MotoGP © Gold and Goose

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“I’m really happy to finally say that I’m coming back to racing,” Vinales said.

“The last few months have been a long process, and I’ve worked hard every day to get to this point.

“I’m not at 100% yet, but I’m on the right path and I feel ready to take this next step.

“Motegi will be about building things up step by step, understanding where I am physically and getting my feeling back on the bike.

“I want to especially thank everyone at the Red Bull APC and my doctors for all their work and support throughout my recovery. I can’t wait to be back on the bike and racing again.”

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Maverick Vinales hasn't been on track since the July's German MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Vinales’ return, for the time being at least, effectively lays to rest suggestions that KTM was looking for ways to bench the Spaniard permanently for the rest of the campaign.

Those reports came after a German Grand Prix in which Vinales and KTM’s relationship hit a new low, amid a fallout over his contract for 2027.

Vinales has found himself without a ride for next season, with his future plans yet to be announced.

“We are very happy to confirm that Maverick will be back with us in Japan,” Tech3 team manager Nicolas Goyon said.

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“Since the beginning of this process, our priority has been to support his recovery and make sure that he returned when he was ready, rather than rushing the process.

“It has been a longer road than we initially expected, but Maverick has worked extremely hard throughout his rehabilitation, and it is great to now see him ready to return to the grid.

“We know that coming back after such a long period away will take some time, so we will support Maverick throughout the weekend and allow him to rebuild his rhythm step by step.

“At the same time, it is fantastic for the whole team to have our full rider line-up back together, and we are looking forward to getting back to work with Maverick in Motegi.”