The key traits that make Luca Marini right ‘mix’ for Tech3 MotoGP team

Luca Marini’s calm character and methodical approach were among the qualities that convinced Tech3 CEO Guenther Steiner to sign the Italian for 2027.

After three seasons on Ducati machinery, then three years as a factory Honda rider, Marini will move to a third manufacturer for the new 850cc/Pirelli era.

Marini's experience was a major factor for Steiner, who wanted an established MotoGP rider alongside rookie Senna Agius in Tech3’s all-new line-up.

“I met him a few times now, for example in Monza at the F1 race we spent about 45 minutes together,” Steiner said of Marini.

Luca Marini leads current Tech3 rider Enea Bastianini. © Gold and Goose

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“I think he can bring a lot to the team because he has got a lot of experience here, and he is a very thoughtful person.

"He is not emotional, he is thinking things through, and that is what I think we need here. Just calm down and move on.

“And that is what I want to bring into Tech3, methodical working, making progress, giving ourselves time. Not being slow, but giving ourselves time to make the right decision.

“I think he will be a contributing factor to this, because some of the MotoGP riders, they are very anxious all the time. And sometimes [it’s a case of] ‘slow down to hurry up’ basically.

“That is my opinion about Luca, and when I speak with him, he seems to be that kind of person.

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Guenther Steiner. © Gold and Goose

“Everyone has their own character. In a team, you need a mix to get the best… If you have a lot of good ingredients, you get a good soup, you know!”

Marini heads into the final seven rounds of his Honda career as the leading RC213V rider, sitting 11th in the world championship.

Current Tech3 rider Enea Bastianini will switch to Trackhouse Aprilia, but team-mate Maverick Vinales has been left out of MotoGP and is still to announce his 2027 plans.