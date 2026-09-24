Honda teases "full circle moment” with Motegi MotoGP announcement

Honda has teased a “full circle” MotoGP moment as part of its The Dream. The Challenge series.

Takaaki Nakagami, 2026 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Takaaki Nakagami, 2026 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Honda has teased a “full circle moment” as part of its The Dream. The Challenge series that follows its MotoGP project.

The Dream. The Challenge was launched by Honda earlier this year, in June, to celebrate the history of Honda in the premier class of grand prix racing in what is the 60th anniversary year of its entry to that level of the world championship, what was 500cc and is now MotoGP.

The episode that has been teased for the Japanese MotoGP is due to drop on 1 October, so the day before practice day at the Mobility Resort Motegi.

Explicit details are very light at this stage, with Honda releasing only a teaser social media post, but there are a few things we can take from it.

Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

Firstly, the silhouetted bike in the image is the RC213V of the 2026 season, so this is unlikely to be something related to 2027 and the start of the 850cc era. The “full circle moment” tagline would also not fit with a 2027 reveal of some kind.

More likely, this is going to be a reveal of a special livery for Takaaki Nakagami’s wildcard bike at Motegi, one which would likely be historically inspired to commemorate 60 years since Honda’s first world championship appearance.

Adding to the possibility that the announcement from Honda is related to Nakagami’s wildcard is that it was not retracted when Joan Mir pulled out of the Japanese and Indonesian grands prix for health reasons

Logically, with only a few races remaining in the 1,000cc and Michelin era of MotoGP, there is little benefit to a manufacturer like Honda – which is unlikely to win any of this year’s three titles and mathematically incapable of winning the manufacturers’ crown – trying highly experimental new parts in a push for development because the developments made now are likely to be of little use by December.

Takaaki Nakagami, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP.
Takaaki Nakagami, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

And yet Honda kept Nakagami’s wildcard and brought in Somkiat Chantra to replace Mir in Japan, meaning the wildcard – which will be the last one to ever be taken in MotoGP as they will be banned from next season – is of some importance to Honda. A commemorative livery on the occasion of the six-time champion RC213V’s final home race would seem logical in that case.

Tags:

Honda HRC (MotoGP)
Takaaki Nakagami
Honda teases
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Related Articles

MotoGP News
18 riders on track as Pirelli completes Red Bull Ring MotoGP test
Ducati 850cc prototype, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP.
MotoGP News
“New enigma” - Pol curious to see KTM 850 MotoGP lap times in Austria
Pedro Acosta, Pol Espargaro.
MotoGP News
“Pain in the chest” for Luca Marini after Austrian MotoGP bodywork strike
Luca Marini, 2026 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix, pre-race. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta’s Austrian MotoGP blunder “understandable”, says fellow KTM rider
Pedro Acosta leads 2026 Austrian MotoGP Sprint. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Nakagami: Honda 850 “quite competitive”, 1000cc return a “big shock”
Takaaki Nakagami, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP.
MotoGP News
“Not going equally”: Fabio Di Giannantonio ‘not happy’ about MotoGP testing time
Fabio Di Giannantonio speaks to the media at 2026 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.

Latest News

MotoGP News
One of MotoGP’s “spiritual homes” secures long-term future
4m ago
Mugello.
MotoGP News
The key traits that make Luca Marini right ‘mix’ for Tech3 MotoGP team
43m ago
Luca Marini, 2026 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix, pre-race. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Moto2 star sets sights on MotoGP after new KTM deal
2h ago
Collin Veijer, Moto2.
MotoGP News
Pecco Bagnaia backs “clever” fix to MotoGP’s Sprint qualifying problem
4h ago
Start, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Fresh Adelaide MotoGP opposition emerges as court injunction application filed
4h ago
Adelaide MotoGP circuit virtual view (Government of South Australia)

Sign up for the Crash MotoGP Newsletter

More News

MotoGP News
MotoGP makes Portugal announcement ahead of full 2027 calendar reveal
5h ago
Marco Bezzecchi leads Alex Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Aprilia makes team orders position clear in MotoGP title fight
5h ago
Jorge Martin, Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP.
Moto2 News
Ex-Pedro Acosta Moto2 title rival signs up for new “adventure”
6h ago
Tony Arbolino and Pedro Acosta fought for the 2023 Moto2 title.
MotoGP News
Honda teases "full circle moment” with Motegi MotoGP announcement
7h ago
Takaaki Nakagami, 2026 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Fermin Aldeguer undergoes surgery ahead of Japanese MotoGP
7h ago
Fermin Aldeguer.