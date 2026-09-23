Former Tottenham, F1 and UFC executives join MotoGP leadership team

MotoGP has recruited executives from Tottenham Hotspur, Formula 1 and UFC as it targets global growth.

Ex-Tottenham, F1 and UFC executives join MotoGP
Ex-Tottenham, F1 and UFC executives join MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

MotoGP has announced four senior executive appointments, following Carlos Ezpeleta’s recent promotion to Deputy CEO.

Ryan Norys will join as Chief Commercial Officer from Premier League football club Tottenham Hotspur, where he currently serves as Chief Revenue Officer.

Sameer Pabari becomes Chief Media Officer, having previously held senior roles at the NFL, Warner Bros. Discovery and Manchester United.

Louise Young joins as Chief Operating Officer after more than eight years with Formula 1, most recently as Chief Race Promotion Officer.

Start, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP.
Start, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Denitza Batchvarova takes on the role of Chief Strategy Officer after two decades of experience across finance and sports entertainment, latterly with UFC and TKO Group Holdings.

“These appointments are an important step in building the team that will help shape MotoGP’s future,” said Carlos Ezpeleta.

“Ryan, Sameer, Louise and Denitza bring hugely valuable experience from leading sports and entertainment organisations that will strengthen our commercial, media, operations and strategy capabilities.

“Together with our existing team, they will help us deepen our connection with our fans, reach new audiences and create new opportunities for our existing and new commercial partners, building on the strong foundations of the sport."

Tags:

MotoGP
Former Tottenham, F1 and UFC executives join MotoGP leadership team
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Latest News

MotoGP News
Former Tottenham, F1 and UFC executives join MotoGP leadership team
39s ago
MotoGP logo, Aragon.
MotoGP News
MotoGP adds 20,000RPM limit to regulations, pit lane practice starts banned
39m ago
Austrian MotoGP at the Red Bull Ring.
MotoGP News
Yamaha to evolve tri-plane wing for 850 MotoGP era?
1h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu's 2026 Pramac Yamaha front wing.
MotoGP News
Former MotoGP winner falls short as first Bagger World Cup champion crowned
3h ago
Andrea Iannone, Harley-Davidson Bagger World Cup.
MotoGP News
Why Nicolo Bulega could “smash everyone” at 2027 MotoGP opener
3h ago
Nicolo Bulega.

Sign up for the Crash MotoGP Newsletter

More News

MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta names his MotoGP title pick
5h ago
Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez, Pedro Acosta, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP.
MotoGP News
MotoGP confirms the fate of one unpopular race on the 2027 calendar
6h ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2026 Hungary MotoGP
MotoGP News
Honda calls up former MotoGP rider to replace Joan Mir in Japan
6h ago
Somkiat Chantra.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez Austria MotoGP issue shared by another Ducati rider
7h ago
Fermin Aldeguer leads Marc Marquez, 2026 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez warned of “monster” Pedro Acosta in 2027 MotoGP battle
23h ago
Pedro Acosta with Paul Trevathan, 2026 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.