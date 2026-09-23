Former Tottenham, F1 and UFC executives join MotoGP leadership team

MotoGP has announced four senior executive appointments, following Carlos Ezpeleta’s recent promotion to Deputy CEO.

Ryan Norys will join as Chief Commercial Officer from Premier League football club Tottenham Hotspur, where he currently serves as Chief Revenue Officer.

Sameer Pabari becomes Chief Media Officer, having previously held senior roles at the NFL, Warner Bros. Discovery and Manchester United.

Louise Young joins as Chief Operating Officer after more than eight years with Formula 1, most recently as Chief Race Promotion Officer.

Start, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Denitza Batchvarova takes on the role of Chief Strategy Officer after two decades of experience across finance and sports entertainment, latterly with UFC and TKO Group Holdings.

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“These appointments are an important step in building the team that will help shape MotoGP’s future,” said Carlos Ezpeleta.

“Ryan, Sameer, Louise and Denitza bring hugely valuable experience from leading sports and entertainment organisations that will strengthen our commercial, media, operations and strategy capabilities.

“Together with our existing team, they will help us deepen our connection with our fans, reach new audiences and create new opportunities for our existing and new commercial partners, building on the strong foundations of the sport."