MotoGP confirms the fate of one unpopular race on the 2027 calendar

MotoGP has confirmed that the championship will not hold a Hungarian Grand Prix next season, just two years after it returned to the schedule.

The series’ long-awaited return to Hungary for the first time since 1992 came in 2025 at Balaton Park, after several false starts in the years prior.

But the tight, slow-speed venue did little to impress fans and riders, while asphalt break-up at the 2026 event led to further criticism.

Neither race at Balaton Park was well attended, either, with the 2026 event suffering from a change in promoter.

Hungary MotoGP crash at Turn 1 © Gold and Goose

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Plans had been in the offing for MotoGP’s Hungarian Grand Prix to move to the Hungaroring from 2027.

However, ahead of a full calendar reveal on Friday, MotoGP has confirmed that Hungary will not return in 2027 as it explores options for the event in the future.

A brief statement from MotoGP read: “MotoGP Group can confirm that the Hungarian Grand Prix will not feature on the 2027 calendar.

“However, Hungary continues to be an important destination for the championship, and MotoGP Group is committed to exploring future opportunities to return in collaboration with the relevant authorities.”

MotoGP confirmed on Tuesday that a full 2027 calendar reveal will be made this Friday.

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Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing, 2026 Hungary MotoGP © Gold and Goose

It has already pencilled in the Thai Grand Prix to stage the season-opener on 5-7 March, while the Valencia finale has now also been firmed up.

The 2027 season will come to an end on the weekend of 26-28 November next year.

The 2027 calendar is due to feature the return of the Argentina Grand Prix, which will move from its previous home at Termas de Rio Hondo to Buenos Aires.

Beyond that, there are not due to be many major alterations to the calendar.

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The Austrian Grand Prix is due to return to its August slot in 2027, having been run in September this year to a lower crowd figure.

MotoGP is still to determine what will happen with this year’s Qatar Grand Prix, amid the ongoing war in Iran.

At the recent Austrian Grand Prix, MotoGP Group CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta said the plan was still to race in Qatar in November.

However, many countries are advising not to travel to the region amid the conflict.