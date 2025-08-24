Revealed: What cameraman told Pedro Acosta after horror narrow escape

Cameraman tells Pedro Acosta how close his out-of-control KTM flew

Pedro Acosta's bike nearly hits cameraman
Pedro Acosta's bike nearly hits cameraman

Pedro Acosta and the cameraman involved in a terrifying near-miss at the Hungarian MotoGP spoke after the incident.

A cameraman, named Joao, was almost hit by the KTM of Acosta, which had spiralled out of control after a crash.

Acosta crashed in qualifying on Saturday at the Turn 8 right-hander and his bike bounced into the air, towards where the camera operators were stationed.

The bike made contact with a camera and with fencing - but Joao emerged unscathed, giving a thumbs up.

“Good,” Joao told Acosta as they met up afterwards.

Pedro Acosta asked: “Really?”

Joao: “That was scary!”

Acosta: “I see you better now, than when it happened, to be honest.”

Joao: “Yeah. I saw you looking up there.”

Acosta: “The bike went pretty high.”

Joao: “Three metres.”

Acosta: “So, you are okay?”

Joao: “Yes. The bike didn’t touch me. It did hit the camera.”

Acosta: “Luckily.”

Joao: “The camera can be fixed.”

Acosta: “Nice to meet you, I am happy that you are okay. Do you want to see the box?”

Pedro Acosta
Pedro Acosta

Joao’s rollercoaster day at work ended with a private tour of KTM’s facilities with their star rider.

Acosta gave him some signed merchandise, saying: “This is for you, sorry for the scare.

“Just knowing that you are okay is more than enough.”

But the narrow escape triggered major safety concerns at Balaton Park, which is back on the MotoGP calendar for the first time since 1992 after making safety adjustments.

The track is low speed, overall, because of the adjustments which were required. But Turn 8, where Acosta was among several crashers on Saturday, is a high-speed area.

Acosta finished 17th in Saturday’s sprint which Marc Marquez won.

He was left fuming with Fabio Quartararo who caused a multi-rider incident at Turn 1.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
True feelings about Lewis Hamilton's pain from “people in the paddock” exposed
3m ago
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
Brad Binder explains Sprint pit stop: “The side was dangling off"
13m ago
Brad Binder, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
IndyCar News
Starting grid for the 2025 IndyCar Milwaukee 250: how the race will begin
31m ago
Alex Palou will start on pole for the Milwaukee 250.
F1 News
Rival F1 team tried to hijack Cadillac move for Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas
34m ago
Sergio Perez
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez 1st, Francesco Bagnaia last in Hungarian MotoGP warm-up
1h ago
Marc Marquez, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP

More News

BSB News
Peter Hickman hits a BSB track as Isle of Man TT crash consigned to history
1h ago
Peter Hickman
RR News
John McGuinness at Classic TT “at my old age”, “learning how to ride it”
1h ago
John McGuinness
RR News
Michael Dunlop battling “problems” on Wiz Norton at Classic TT
1h ago
Michael Dunlop
F1 News
McLaren on course to smash an epic F1 barrier, it's bad news for Red Bull
2h ago
McLaren
MotoGP News
Starting grid for 2025 Hungarian MotoGP after two penalties
2h ago
Alex Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.