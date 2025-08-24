Revealed: What cameraman told Pedro Acosta after horror narrow escape

Pedro Acosta and the cameraman involved in a terrifying near-miss at the Hungarian MotoGP spoke after the incident.

A cameraman, named Joao, was almost hit by the KTM of Acosta, which had spiralled out of control after a crash.

Acosta crashed in qualifying on Saturday at the Turn 8 right-hander and his bike bounced into the air, towards where the camera operators were stationed.

The bike made contact with a camera and with fencing - but Joao emerged unscathed, giving a thumbs up.

Our cameraman, Joao, avoiding @37_pedroacosta's bike impact is probably the most shocking video you'll see today! 😮



We're so glad to see he's ok! 🙏#HungarianGP 🇭🇺 pic.twitter.com/o9SslLPDhT — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) August 23, 2025 Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“Good,” Joao told Acosta as they met up afterwards.

Pedro Acosta asked: “Really?”

Joao: “That was scary!”

Acosta: “I see you better now, than when it happened, to be honest.”

Joao: “Yeah. I saw you looking up there.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Acosta: “The bike went pretty high.”

Joao: “Three metres.”

Acosta: “So, you are okay?”

Joao: “Yes. The bike didn’t touch me. It did hit the camera.”

Acosta: “Luckily.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Joao: “The camera can be fixed.”

Acosta: “Nice to meet you, I am happy that you are okay. Do you want to see the box?”

Pedro Acosta

Joao’s rollercoaster day at work ended with a private tour of KTM’s facilities with their star rider.

Acosta gave him some signed merchandise, saying: “This is for you, sorry for the scare.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“Just knowing that you are okay is more than enough.”

But the narrow escape triggered major safety concerns at Balaton Park, which is back on the MotoGP calendar for the first time since 1992 after making safety adjustments.

The track is low speed, overall, because of the adjustments which were required. But Turn 8, where Acosta was among several crashers on Saturday, is a high-speed area.

Acosta finished 17th in Saturday’s sprint which Marc Marquez won.

He was left fuming with Fabio Quartararo who caused a multi-rider incident at Turn 1.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT