2025 Hungarian MotoGP, Balaton Park - Warm-up Results

Warm-up results from the 2025 Hungarian MotoGP at Balaton Park, round 14 of 22.

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)1'37.354s5/6307k
2Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+0.550s7/7302k
3Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+0.817s5/6304k
4Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.879s5/6304k
5Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+0.910s5/6302k
6Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.008s5/6303k
7Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.062s5/6303k
8Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.108s6/6302k
9Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+1.142s5/6304k
10Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.271s5/6306k
11Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.354s5/6304k
12Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.367s5/6303k
13Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.408s4/6305k
14Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.436s4/6303k
15Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+1.526s4/6305k
16Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+1.534s6/6303k
17Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+1.555s4/6300k
18Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*+1.653s4/4301k
19Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+1.688s3/6300k
20Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.905s4/6305k
21Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+3.164s5/5303k

* Rookie

Balaton Park MotoGP Records:

Pole Position: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 36.518s (2025)

Sprint winner Marc Marquez holds a 0.550s advantage during warm-up for the 2025 Hungarian MotoGP at Balaton Park.

The factory Ducati star, seeking a 14th race win in a row this afternoon, broke even further clear as most riders moved from the soft to medium rear tyre ahead of the 28-lap grand prix.

Fermin Aldeguer and reigning champion Jorge Martin got closest to Marquez, whose struggling team-mate Francesco Bagnaia suffered technical issues with his Ducati.

Enea Bastianini (4th on the grid) and Fabio Quartararo (6th) have long lap penalties to serve in this afternoon's race for causing accidents on lap one of the Sprint.

Alex Marquez and Jack Miller each have a three-place grid penalty, for slow riding on the racing line in Friday practice.

MotoGP is making its debut at Balaton Park for the first Hungarian motorcycle Grand Prix since 1992.

KTM test rider Pol Espargaro, replacing the injured Maverick Vinales at Tech3, is the only rider with prior MotoGP experience of the track, from a private test - alongside Yamaha, Ducati, Honda and Aprilia test riders - in June.

However, the six Ducati MotoGP riders spent a day on a Panigale Superbike learning the track during the summer break.

HRC test rider Aleix Espargaro was due to replace injured rookie Somkiat Chantra at LCR this weekend. Unfortunately, Espargaro was declared unfit on Thursday due to a back injury from a recent bicycle accident.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

