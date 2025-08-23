Hungarian MotoGP, Balaton Park - Warm-up Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 1'37.354s 5/6 307k 2 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +0.550s 7/7 302k 3 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +0.817s 5/6 304k 4 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.879s 5/6 304k 5 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) +0.910s 5/6 302k 6 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.008s 5/6 303k 7 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.062s 5/6 303k 8 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.108s 6/6 302k 9 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +1.142s 5/6 304k 10 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.271s 5/6 306k 11 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.354s 5/6 304k 12 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.367s 5/6 303k 13 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.408s 4/6 305k 14 Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.436s 4/6 303k 15 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +1.526s 4/6 305k 16 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) +1.534s 6/6 303k 17 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +1.555s 4/6 300k 18 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* +1.653s 4/4 301k 19 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +1.688s 3/6 300k 20 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.905s 4/6 305k 21 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +3.164s 5/5 303k

* Rookie

Balaton Park MotoGP Records:

Pole Position: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 36.518s (2025)

Sprint winner Marc Marquez holds a 0.550s advantage during warm-up for the 2025 Hungarian MotoGP at Balaton Park.

The factory Ducati star, seeking a 14th race win in a row this afternoon, broke even further clear as most riders moved from the soft to medium rear tyre ahead of the 28-lap grand prix.

Fermin Aldeguer and reigning champion Jorge Martin got closest to Marquez, whose struggling team-mate Francesco Bagnaia suffered technical issues with his Ducati.

Enea Bastianini (4th on the grid) and Fabio Quartararo (6th) have long lap penalties to serve in this afternoon's race for causing accidents on lap one of the Sprint.

Alex Marquez and Jack Miller each have a three-place grid penalty, for slow riding on the racing line in Friday practice.

MotoGP is making its debut at Balaton Park for the first Hungarian motorcycle Grand Prix since 1992.

KTM test rider Pol Espargaro, replacing the injured Maverick Vinales at Tech3, is the only rider with prior MotoGP experience of the track, from a private test - alongside Yamaha, Ducati, Honda and Aprilia test riders - in June.

However, the six Ducati MotoGP riders spent a day on a Panigale Superbike learning the track during the summer break.

HRC test rider Aleix Espargaro was due to replace injured rookie Somkiat Chantra at LCR this weekend. Unfortunately, Espargaro was declared unfit on Thursday due to a back injury from a recent bicycle accident.