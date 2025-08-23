2025 Hungarian MotoGP, Balaton Park - Warm-up Results
Warm-up results from the 2025 Hungarian MotoGP at Balaton Park, round 14 of 22.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|1'37.354s
|5/6
|307k
|2
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|+0.550s
|7/7
|302k
|3
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+0.817s
|5/6
|304k
|4
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.879s
|5/6
|304k
|5
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|+0.910s
|5/6
|302k
|6
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.008s
|5/6
|303k
|7
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+1.062s
|5/6
|303k
|8
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.108s
|6/6
|302k
|9
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+1.142s
|5/6
|304k
|10
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.271s
|5/6
|306k
|11
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.354s
|5/6
|304k
|12
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.367s
|5/6
|303k
|13
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+1.408s
|4/6
|305k
|14
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.436s
|4/6
|303k
|15
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+1.526s
|4/6
|305k
|16
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|+1.534s
|6/6
|303k
|17
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|+1.555s
|4/6
|300k
|18
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|+1.653s
|4/4
|301k
|19
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+1.688s
|3/6
|300k
|20
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.905s
|4/6
|305k
|21
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+3.164s
|5/5
|303k
* Rookie
Balaton Park MotoGP Records:
Pole Position: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 36.518s (2025)
Sprint winner Marc Marquez holds a 0.550s advantage during warm-up for the 2025 Hungarian MotoGP at Balaton Park.
The factory Ducati star, seeking a 14th race win in a row this afternoon, broke even further clear as most riders moved from the soft to medium rear tyre ahead of the 28-lap grand prix.
Fermin Aldeguer and reigning champion Jorge Martin got closest to Marquez, whose struggling team-mate Francesco Bagnaia suffered technical issues with his Ducati.
Enea Bastianini (4th on the grid) and Fabio Quartararo (6th) have long lap penalties to serve in this afternoon's race for causing accidents on lap one of the Sprint.
Alex Marquez and Jack Miller each have a three-place grid penalty, for slow riding on the racing line in Friday practice.
MotoGP is making its debut at Balaton Park for the first Hungarian motorcycle Grand Prix since 1992.
KTM test rider Pol Espargaro, replacing the injured Maverick Vinales at Tech3, is the only rider with prior MotoGP experience of the track, from a private test - alongside Yamaha, Ducati, Honda and Aprilia test riders - in June.
However, the six Ducati MotoGP riders spent a day on a Panigale Superbike learning the track during the summer break.
HRC test rider Aleix Espargaro was due to replace injured rookie Somkiat Chantra at LCR this weekend. Unfortunately, Espargaro was declared unfit on Thursday due to a back injury from a recent bicycle accident.