Marc Marquez 1st, Francesco Bagnaia last in Hungarian MotoGP warm-up

Marc Marquez extends advantage in Hungarian MotoGP warm-up, more woes for team-mate Francesco Bagnaia.

Marc Marquez, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
Marc Marquez, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP

After leading the Sprint from start to finish, Marc Marquez increased his advantage after moving to the medium rear tyre for Sunday morning warm-up at the Hungarian MotoGP.

The runaway title leader and clear favourite to win a 14th race in a row this afternoon, was 0.8s clear of the field until Gresini rookie Fermin Aldeguer trimmed the deficit to 0.550s on his final lap.

While Marquez was in a class of his own, Aldeguer was in turn the clear next-best for pace, the Red Bull Ring runner-up improving on each of his seven laps to join his fellow Spaniard in the 1m 37s.

Marc Marquez and Aldeguer both began the session with an 8-lap old medium front tyre and new medium rear.

Michelin reports that both the soft and medium rears are viable options for the grand prix.

The medium is described as having “slightly less grip [than the soft] but more consistency” - yet Marquez was still 0.910s clear of the fastest rider on a soft rear this morning; younger brother Alex in fifth.

Between Gresini riders Aldeguer and Alex were reigning Aprilia champion Jorge Martin and Pramac Yamaha’s Jack Miller. Both started on a new medium rear.

VR46 team-mates and Sprint podium finishers Fabio di Giannantonio and Franco Morbidelli were just 9th and 16th, respectively. However, both were using old soft rear tyres, suggesting their intentions for the grand prix.

Rookie Ai Ogura was the only faller, while factory Ducatis were first and last on the timesheets.

Francesco Bagnaia’s miserable weekend continued with a technical issue, thought to be gearbox-related, in warm-up, leaving him in last place and over 3secs behind team-mate Marquez.

Even Bagnaia's practice start went wrong, causing him to wave a finger as his GP25 in frustration.

Pedro Acosta, who damaged his favoured forks in Saturday’s crash, with only one place higher than Bagnaia, in 20th.

The 28-lap Hungarian MotoGP starts at 3pm local time.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

