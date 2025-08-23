Pedro Acosta rages at Fabio Quartararo after Hungary MotoGP sprint chaos

Fabio Quartararo triggered a collision at Turn 1 in the Hungary sprint

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
KTM’s Pedro Acosta claims Fabio Quartararo “destroyed” his MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix sprint and says it’s “tough to understand” how he caused a collision at Turn 1.

The factory Yamaha rider launched from sixth on the grid and tried to go up the inside of several riders into Balaton Park’s tight Turn 1.

But he outbraked himself and slammed into the rear of Enea Bastianini’s Tech3 KTM, with Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi and Pedro Acosta forced out wide in avoidance and losing positions.

Fabio Quartararo has been handed a long lap penalty to serve in Sunday’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

However, he doesn’t believe he was “over the limit”, noting that he was caught out by how dirty the track was on the inside line.

“I braked late, I don’t think I was over the limit,” he told the official MotoGP website.

“But it was a bit dirty, and then of course some riders closed the line - which is normal.

“I had to release the brakes completely, and then I hit Enea. These things can happen.”

Bastianini was dumped to the back of the field and also suffered damage to his rear ride height device, which led to his collision with Johann Zarco later on the first lap.

He has a double long lap penalty to serve in the grand prix as a result.

“Yeah, not my expectations because I did a very good start for the first time with my KTM,” he said.

“We have worked a lot during this weekend to improve the start.

“And I was in the second position, but Fabio made a mistake and hit me not only on the bike but also on the back and I lost many positions.”

Acosta takes aim at Quartararo

Acosta was convinced Quartararo deserved a penalty and couldn’t understand how he caused the incident in the first place.

“We make a good start, we made a good braking for Turn 1, and then Fabio came and destroyed more or less the races of Bezzecchi, Bastianini and my one,” Acosta, who crashed later in the sprint while battle Jorge Martin, said.

“For this, it is what it is. It’s true that qualifying made everything worse, but to be honest it was quite tough to understand how Fabio went that wide.

“For this, it’s a tricky point and I hope everyone tomorrow is more calm, and let’s see what is going on.

“He was riding all the weekend, he knows exactly how the first corner is.”

Not everyone critical of Quartararo in Turn 1 chaos

Aprilia’s Bezzecchi says he was able to avoid a worse outcome from Quartararo’s collision with Bastianini and accepted that it was something that can happen in racing.

“It’s something that can happen in any race, especially in a track where the first corner is so tight,” the Italian noted.

“In particular for me, I was closing the door on [Fabio] Di Giannantonio and DiGia touched me a bit because he was already lifting the bike when he saw Quartararo.

“So, fortunately I lifted the bike as well and I was able to let Fabio go. But Bastianini was there.

“When I went wide, then I got passed by many people and it was difficult to gain positions back again. But this is racing, so we try again tomorrow.”

Franco Morbidelli, who was third in the sprint, added: “It’s really difficult to get the right braking and it’s really easy to make mistakes in these kinds of brakings. And that happened. Luckily I was able to avoid everything.”

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

