Alex Marquez laments “not our best day” at Hungarian MotoGP: “Too many mistakes”

Alex Marquez took eighth place in the Hungarian MotoGP Sprint.

Alex Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix, pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Alex Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix, pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Alex Marquez says he “took responsibility” for making “too many mistakes” on Saturday at the Hungarian MotoGP.

Marquez crossed the line eighth in the Sprint from 11th on the grid. He was able to make a pass on Pol Espargaro in two attempts, but was otherwise stuck back in the pack much as he was after taking his long lap penalty in Austria one week ago.

The Gresini Racing rider admitted that there were “too many mistakes” on his side on Saturday, especially in qualifying, but he was happy with the way his Sprint went after the start.

“It was not our best day – yesterday also, but especially today,” Alex Marquez told MotoGP.com after the Hungarian MotoGP Sprint.

“I did – and I took the responsibility – too many mistakes in qualifying, I didn’t put the perfect lap, I did that mistake in turn 14 when I was coming quite fast, to go into the first two rows.

“When you make mistakes in a new track, later on it’s difficult.

“For tomorrow we will have also that [three-place grid penalty].

“But, anyway, I think we did a good job on the Sprint.

“The start was no super-nice, but later on, when I built up a little bit the confidence, I overtook Pol [Espargaro], and from that moment the rhythm was there, the feeling was there and this is the most important thing.

“So, tomorrow we need to make the same things: try to be constant, try to not make mistakes, try to arrive to the end giving our 100 per cent.

“This is the main thing that we need to do. We will try tomorrow to make some improvements.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

IndyCar Results
Alex Palou takes pole and ruins David Malukas' day - 2025 IndyCar Milwaukee 250 qualifying results
25m ago
David Malukas had his day ruined by Alex Palou who took pole.
MotoGP News
Francesco Bagnaia 13th: “Difficult day, difficult moment"
1h ago
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta rages at Fabio Quartararo after Hungary MotoGP sprint chaos
2h ago
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Alex Marquez laments “not our best day” at Hungarian MotoGP: “Too many mistakes”
2h ago
Alex Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix, pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.
IndyCar
2025 IndyCar Milwaukee Mile 250 qualifying LIVE UPDATES!
2h ago
2025 IndyCar Milwaukee Mile 250 qualifying LIVE UPDATES!

More News

IndyCar Results
"The team is ready to rock": Josef Newgarden tops IndyCar Practice One in Milwaukee
3h ago
Josef Newgarden set the fastest lap time in Practice One at Milwaukee.
MotoGP News
Enea Bastianini punished for Hungarian Sprint clash, despite ride-height claim
3h ago
Enea Bastianini, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Franco Morbidelli: Hungarian MotoGP Sprint podium “tastes really good”
3h ago
Franco Morbidelli, 2025 MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix, Sprint podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Prospect who was 0.069s behind Oscar Piastri “deserves a place in F1”
4h ago
Oscar Piastri
MotoGP News
Fabio Di Giannantonio hints at major changes before Hungarian MotoGP Sprint podium
4h ago
Fabio Di Giannantonio, 2025 MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.