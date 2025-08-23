Alex Marquez laments “not our best day” at Hungarian MotoGP: “Too many mistakes”

Alex Marquez says he “took responsibility” for making “too many mistakes” on Saturday at the Hungarian MotoGP.

Marquez crossed the line eighth in the Sprint from 11th on the grid. He was able to make a pass on Pol Espargaro in two attempts, but was otherwise stuck back in the pack much as he was after taking his long lap penalty in Austria one week ago.

The Gresini Racing rider admitted that there were “too many mistakes” on his side on Saturday, especially in qualifying, but he was happy with the way his Sprint went after the start.

“It was not our best day – yesterday also, but especially today,” Alex Marquez told MotoGP.com after the Hungarian MotoGP Sprint.

“I did – and I took the responsibility – too many mistakes in qualifying, I didn’t put the perfect lap, I did that mistake in turn 14 when I was coming quite fast, to go into the first two rows.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“When you make mistakes in a new track, later on it’s difficult.

“For tomorrow we will have also that [three-place grid penalty].

“But, anyway, I think we did a good job on the Sprint.

“The start was no super-nice, but later on, when I built up a little bit the confidence, I overtook Pol [Espargaro], and from that moment the rhythm was there, the feeling was there and this is the most important thing.

“So, tomorrow we need to make the same things: try to be constant, try to not make mistakes, try to arrive to the end giving our 100 per cent.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“This is the main thing that we need to do. We will try tomorrow to make some improvements.”