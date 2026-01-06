Turn 1 at the Sachsenring was the most treacherous corner of the 2025 MotoGP season.

21 riders, across all classes, were caught out or brought down at that corner during last July’s German Grand Prix.

That was five more accidents than Turn 1 at the Balaton Park circuit in Hungary, which was the next highest accident hot-spot, stats by MotoGP.com reveal.

Both corners feature hard braking zones, followed by a tight right-hander. In the case of Sachsenring, the corner also drops downhill.

Riders not only test the front-end limits of their bikes in search of gains in braking and entry, but both corners are also attractive overtaking areas, meaning the added risk of rider-on-rider contact.

Quartararo crashes after clipping Bastianini, Turn 1, 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix

However, while Sachsenring and Balaton Park had the highest individual accident blackspots, they were only eighth and seventh respectively in terms of overall weekend falls.

Le Mans in France topped the circuit accident list with 70 falls.

The notorious Turn 3, entry to the Dunlop chicane, saw the highest number of incidents with twelve falls, but Turns 7 (the long Musee hairpin) and 9 (entry to the Chemin aux Boeufs) were not far behind with ten each.

Turn 6, the Dani Pedrosa hairpin at Jerez, and the tight penultimate corner at Mandalika, were the scene of 15 accidents each.

Weather often plays a major role in the number of accidents, with Aragon and Lusail tied for ‘safest’ circuit of the year after 27 weekend falls.

In total, there were 965 accidents in all classes across MotoGP’s biggest ever 22-round season.

That’s 100 more than in 2024, but well below the peak of 1,126 crashes in 2017, over 18 rounds.

Marc Marquez falls during the Japanese MotoGP weekend, where he went on to wrap up the 2025…

For the premier class only, there were 349 accidents last year, or an average of 15.6 per event.

The MotoGP-only record is 358 falls in 2023, the first season of Sprint races, when the accident average reached 17.9 per round. However, it had been as high as 17.4 in 2017.

The most ‘dangerous’ session of a MotoGP weekend last year was unsurprisingly the race, with 103 premier-class falls.

That was followed by Friday afternoon practice, where riders fight for a top ten place and direct access to Qualifying 2, with 81 accidents.

Friday Practice is also the longest session of the weekend, at one hour, increasing the chances of a fall.

The half-length Sprint races saw a total of 49 accidents.

As previously reported, LCR Honda’s Johann Zarco topped the MotoGP falls list with 28 accidents, with Pramac Yamaha’s Jack Miller on 25.

Cormac Buchanan was the most frequent faller in all classes with 35 spills, followed by fellow Moto3 rider David Almansa with 31.

Jorge Navarro crashed the most times in the Moto2 category, with 21 tumbles, putting him joint seventh with MotoGP’s Pedro Acosta on the combined list.