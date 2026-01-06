Former Haas F1 team principal Guenther Steiner, who officially took over the Tech3 MotoGP team on January 1st, has spoken of what makes the sport so unique.

Steiner, who takes on the role of CEO and co-owner of Tech3, told Lottoland.co.uk:

"It’s one of the sports I’ve always liked because it’s just so exciting. The racing is incredibly close, and the talent of the riders really shines through.

“In MotoGP, it’s much more down to the rider than the driver in Formula One.

"They fight man to man on the bike - it’s pretty cool to watch when they’re so close together.”

"Technology-wise, the bikes are monsters… I always loved MotoGP, but I never had the opportunity to get involved. Now that chance came, and I said, ‘Let’s try to do this."

Coleman, Steiner, Poncharal

Tech3 is the oldest privately-owned outfit in MotoGP and team founder Herve Poncharal will remain as a consultant to help guide Steiner and new team principal Richard Coleman.

“Herve is a great guy with a lot of experience,” said Steiner. “He’s done it for a long time and having him stay on with us [in 2026] is a big advantage.”

Tech3 has won races across all grand prix classes including a pair of MotoGP victories with Miguel Oliveira in 2020.

Last year saw Tech3 lead a grand prix with Maverick Vinales and finish on the podium with team-mate Enea Bastianini.

Meanwhile, Steiner cited the 2024 title victory by then Pramac rider Jorge Martin, who made history as the first rider at an independent team to win the ‘MotoGP’ crown (on a factory-spec Ducati).

“In MotoGP, an independent team can win a championship,” Steiner declared.

“[The 2024] world champion wasn’t a works Ducati [team] - it was a privately-run Ducati. That shows how open and competitive it is.

"If you do a good job, you can win.”

But success doesn’t happen overnight.

“It will take three to five years to build everything up and put our feet under the table.

"I respect MotoGP a lot. There are great people with years of experience. You can’t buy experience - it takes time.”

Steiner added: “I can bring almost 40 years of motorsport experience. But first, I need to understand what MotoGP can use from me.

"I’ll spend the first six months learning before saying what needs to change - because the people in MotoGP have done this for a long time, and I have a lot of respect for that.”

Valentino Rossi, Marc Marquez

“Marc is the Max Verstappen of MotoGP”

Two names stand above all others in modern MotoGP history: Valentino Rossi and Marc Marquez.

Steiner described Marquez, who tied the now-retired Rossi on nine world titles last season, as “the Max Verstappen of MotoGP”.

“Marc Marquez and Valentino Rossi - for me, they’re the best,” he said.

“Marc is the Max Verstappen of MotoGP - he’s just got that edge, that little bit more.

“And Valentino… he was unique, a real character who could do anything on a bike.”