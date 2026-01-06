MotoGP star Jack Miller reveals past arrest over scooter incident

Pramac Yamaha MotoGP rider Jack Miller admits he was arrested as a teenager over a scooter incident in Spain prior to his grand prix career starting.

The 30-year-old enters his 12th season in MotoGP in 2026, though has been around the paddock even longer than that, having made his 125cc debut in 2011.

In that time, Jack Miller finished runner-up in the 2014 Moto3 title battle to Alex Marquez, went straight from the lightweight class to MotoGP in 2015, and won four premier class grands prix.

Miller had enjoyed an eventful career, taking in stints with Honda at LCR and Marc VDS, Ducati with Pramac and the factory team, KTM, and now Yamaha with Pramac.

In a video posted by the official MotoGP website, Miller has revealed that a scooter incident when he was 15, just before he began his grand prix career, led to him being arrested in Spain.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Recalling the incident, Miller said: “I already was arrested one time before.

“Riding a scooter at 15 years old, without a licence.

“Then I had to go to the [police station] in Manresa and spend the day there, and take all of my clothes off so they could check me for weapons.

“Experience at 15. Life experience. That’s what kids miss these days.”

Miller comes into the 2026 season on the final year of his current contract with the Pramac Yamaha squad, having earned an extension last season.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

As Yamaha moves ahead with its V4 bike project, Miller’s experience of the engine during his time with Honda, Ducati and KTM proved a major part of Pramac’s decision to retain him over Miguel Oliveira.

Miller will be partnered by three-time World Superbike champion Toprak Razgatlioglu this season, as the Turkish superstar moves over from the production-based series.

The Australian will be expected to help Razgatlioglu adapt to MotoGP machinery, who in turn is set to play a vital role for Yamaha in the development of its 2027 bike on Pirelli rubber.

Yamaha is the only manufacturer in 2026 who will operate under concession rank D, after Honda lifted itself up a tier last year.

Pramac will launch its 2026 campaign on 13 January with Miller and Razgatlioglu at an event in Siena, Italy, before heading to Sepang for the shakedown at the end of the month.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT