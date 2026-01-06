MotoGP icons become torchbearers for Milan Winter Olympics

A number of MotoGP stars, including double world champion Pecco Bagnaia and grand prix legend Giacomo Agostini, will act as torchbearers for the Milan Winter Olympics.

The 2026 Winter Olympic Games take place in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo from 6 February to 22 February, with the opening ceremony to be held at the San Siro Stadium.

There, the Olympic cauldron will be lit to signify the start of the 25th Winter Games.

The traditional Olympic torch relay began on 26 November 2025 in Greece, before hitting Italy on 6 December.

Stars from Italian sport across the spectrum have taken part in the relay, including names from the world of MotoGP.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Double World Superbike and four-time 250cc world champion Max Biaggi was among the first torchbearers on the opening day of the Italian tour.

On 8 December, double MotoGP race winner Danilo Petrucci carried the flame.

Nine-time Motocross world champion Tony Cairoli carried the torch on 15 December, while Paolo Simoncelli - owner of the SIC58 Moto3 team and father of late MotoGP racer Marco Simoncelli did so on 5 January.

He said of the moment: “I won’t hide the fact that this makes me very emotional. Thanks so much for the invitation to me, because I think it is a tribute to my son Marco.

“I hope he will watch us and be satisfied.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“I give a huge importance to the Olympics, because they should be a sign of peace and reunion for all peoples. Maybe they will help make people think.

“For me, they are fundamental.”

Also on Monday, Aprilia MotoGP rider Marco Bezzecchi carried the torch through the streets of Rimini.

Double MotoGP world champion Pecco Bagnaia will carry the flame on 11 January.

Fifteen-time grand prix motorcycle world champion Giacomo Agostini will carry the torch on 26 January.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

A notable omission from the list of famous Italian torchbearers is Valentino Rossi.

Other personalities from the world of motorsport who have been torchbearers include ex-Formula 1 driver and Le Mans winner Antonio Giovinazzi, and his Le Mans-winning Ferrari WEC team-mate Antonio Fuoco.