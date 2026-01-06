Ducati MotoGP boss outlines the one “very difficult moment” of 2025

Ducati MotoGP team boss Davide Tardozzi says the booing Marc Marquez received at the Italian Grand Prix remains a “very difficult moment” for him.

Ducati registered its second-best season ever in MotoGP last year, as it romped to 17 grands prix wins out of 22 and swept to all three world titles.

Marc Marquez won 11 of those grands prix, as well as 14 sprints, to ease to a seventh MotoGP title with five rounds to spare.

Since falling out with Valentino Rossi in 2015, Marquez has always been poorly received by fans at the Mugello and Misano races of the calendar.

In 2025, while celebrating victory in the sprint at Mugello, he was booed by the crowd, which led to Tardozzi chastising them.

In a DAZN documentary about Marquez’s 2025 season, Tardozzi recalls that episode at Mugello and reiterated his frustrations at the bad blood from 2015 continuing to mar MotoGP.

“It was a very difficult moment for me because when I saw the grandstand at Mugello, where more than 50% were wearing red shirts,” he said.

“A rider of Marc's calibre, who rides a Ducati at Mugello, and has won, shouldn't be booed.

“I'm really tired of that memory of 2015.

“Enough is enough, you're not a true motorcycle fan if you keep dwelling on that.

“That situation really bothered me.

“First, because you have to respect the winner.

“Second, because we're at Mugello, you're wearing a red shirt, you can't boo Marc.

“So it was a gesture that came out instinctively for those reasons.

“And I insist, enough about 2015, after 10 years?

“Enough, because I said it, I'll say it again, the truth is it wasn't just Marc's fault.

“The blame is split 50/50; Marc made mistakes, and Valentino Rossi made mistakes, so enough.”