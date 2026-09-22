MotoGP confirms second race of 2027 calendar as Valencia date announced

MotoGP’s 2027 calendar is continuing to slowly take shape; now the second announcement for a 2027 date has been made.

MotoGP had already confirmed that the season will start a week later than 2026, on 5–7 March in Buriram, which will take on hosting duties for the third year in a row next season.

This will come after a condensed preseason testing schedule that will be finished by mid-February ahead of a season launch in Brazil on 21 February.

The championship has now confirmed that the season will close in Valencia, as has become tradition. Only the 2020 and 2024 seasons have been concluded elsewhere since the four-stroke era began in 2002.

2025 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix © Gold and Goose

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It is set to be another late finish to the season, with the Valencia Grand Prix due to take place on 26–28 November next year.

“There are few places that capture the spirit of a MotoGP season finale quite like Circuit Ricardo Tormo,” said Carlos Ezpeleta, MotoGP deputy CEO.

“The circuit, the city and the fans create a truly special atmosphere every year, making it the perfect venue to bring another season of world-class competition to a close. We're delighted to confirm Valencia as the host of the 2027 finale.”

The president of the Valencia government, Juanfran Perez Llorca, added: “[This is] excellent news for Circuit Ricardo Tormo and for the whole of the Valencian Community.

“Hosting the final round of the MotoGP World Championship is a tribute to the event organisers and to our fans, who ensure that this Grand Prix continues to grow year on year.”

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Pedro Acosta, Fabio Di Giannantonio, 2025 Valencia MotoGP © Gold and Goose

The 2026 MotoGP World Championship is due to finish in Valencia on 27–29 November. The original calendar placed the race a week earlier, but the war in the Middle East saw the Qatar race moved to November, with both Valencia and Portimao moving back a week to accommodate the Lusail race as the third-last grand prix of the season.

MotoGP says the rest of its 2027 calendar will be announced later this week on 25 September.

The calendar’s announcement has been delayed for 2027 for most motorsport championships as a result of the aforementioned Middle Eastern conflict, with international series that typically have races in the region waiting as long as possible to see if events can be reasonably scheduled there.