Aspar Team extends young rider influence with new championship partnership

Aspar has linked up with the MIR Racing Cup in Spain to further its involvement in the development of young riders.

The MIR Racing Cup will now be renamed to the MIR Racing Aspar Cup as a result of the merge, which also has involvement from the Circuit Ricardo Tormo, the home of the Valencian MotoGP.

The MIR Racing Cup is a championship for young riders that features several categories: Minimoto, Alevin 90, GP10, GP12, Moto5, and Promo3. It’s structured in a way that is intended for riders to progress from Minimoto to the Promo3 class before moving onto a class like Moto4 in the ESBK series on full-size tracks.

Aspar’s intention is to strengthen the structure that exists within MIR already, and it says it will maintain the existing scholarship system to reduce the cost of moving through the series’ categories for championship-winning riders.

Aspar also says it will “strengthen” MIR’s “talent identification and promotion programme” so that riders are judged based not only on their on-track performance but also “their technical progress, physical preparation, and competitive mindset”.

With Aspar’s existing teams in the European Talent Cup, JuniorGP, and in the Moto3 and Moto2 World Championships, young riders who go to MIR and excel there now, theoretically, have a clear pathway to the World Championship with Aspar.

“Grassroots motorcycling is the heart of our sport,” said Jorge Martínez ‘Aspar’, Aspar Team CEO.

“If we want to see new champions in the future, we must invest in their development from the ground.

“With the MIR Racing Cup and the Circuit Ricardo Tormo, we share the same vision: to create a real and accessible pathway from minibikes to the World Championship. This partnership will allow young riders to develop with structure, values, and clear objectives, within a professional environment that prepares them to reach the top.”

Daniel Antón, General Manager of the MIR Racing Cup, added: “Our goal has always been to offer real opportunities to riders. With this partnership, the dream of reaching MotoGP from the grassroots level is more alive than ever: this alliance with the Aspar Team and the Circuit Ricardo Tormo is the definitive step towards making that dream a reality.

“Together, we will build the largest grassroots motorcycle racing project in history, a platform that connects talent, training, and the future.

“We want every child who gets on a minibike to be able to imagine themselves one day on the MotoGP grid, and for that journey to be with us.”