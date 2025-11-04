Aspar Team extends young rider influence with new championship partnership

The Aspar Team has announced a new tie-up with the MIR Racing Cup in Spain.

MIR Racing Aspar Cup bikes at the Aspar Circuit. Credit: Aspar Team.
MIR Racing Aspar Cup bikes at the Aspar Circuit. Credit: Aspar Team.

Aspar has linked up with the MIR Racing Cup in Spain to further its involvement in the development of young riders.

The MIR Racing Cup will now be renamed to the MIR Racing Aspar Cup as a result of the merge, which also has involvement from the Circuit Ricardo Tormo, the home of the Valencian MotoGP.

The MIR Racing Cup is a championship for young riders that features several categories: Minimoto, Alevin 90, GP10, GP12, Moto5, and Promo3. It’s structured in a way that is intended for riders to progress from Minimoto to the Promo3 class before moving onto a class like Moto4 in the ESBK series on full-size tracks.

Aspar’s intention is to strengthen the structure that exists within MIR already, and it says it will maintain the existing scholarship system to reduce the cost of moving through the series’ categories for championship-winning riders.

Aspar also says it will “strengthen” MIR’s “talent identification and promotion programme” so that riders are judged based not only on their on-track performance but also “their technical progress, physical preparation, and competitive mindset”. 

With Aspar’s existing teams in the European Talent Cup, JuniorGP, and in the Moto3 and Moto2 World Championships, young riders who go to MIR and excel there now, theoretically, have a clear pathway to the World Championship with Aspar.

“Grassroots motorcycling is the heart of our sport,” said Jorge Martínez ‘Aspar’, Aspar Team CEO.

“If we want to see new champions in the future, we must invest in their development from the ground. 

“With the MIR Racing Cup and the Circuit Ricardo Tormo, we share the same vision: to create a real and accessible pathway from minibikes to the World Championship. This partnership will allow young riders to develop with structure, values, and clear objectives, within a professional environment that prepares them to reach the top.”

Daniel Antón, General Manager of the MIR Racing Cup, added: “Our goal has always been to offer real opportunities to riders. With this partnership, the dream of reaching MotoGP from the grassroots level is more alive than ever: this alliance with the Aspar Team and the Circuit Ricardo Tormo is the definitive step towards making that dream a reality. 

“Together, we will build the largest grassroots motorcycle racing project in history, a platform that connects talent, training, and the future. 

“We want every child who gets on a minibike to be able to imagine themselves one day on the MotoGP grid, and for that journey to be with us.”

Aspar Team extends young rider influence with new championship partnership
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Martin Brundle warns Red Bull over “gamble” with 2026 F1 driver line-up
2h ago
Martin Brundle and Jamie Chadwick
BSB News
Kyle Ryde “wanted” Ducati BSB switch despite Yamaha titles
2h ago
Kyle Ryde, 2025 Oulton Park (2) BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
MotoGP News
Aspar Team extends young rider influence with new championship partnership
3h ago
MIR Racing Aspar Cup bikes at the Aspar Circuit. Credit: Aspar Team.
RR News
Isle of Man TT legend Michael Dunlop honoured with MBE
3h ago
Michael Dunlop MBE
F1 News
Bernie Ecclestone questions if McLaren are ‘holding Oscar Piastri back’
3h ago
Oscar Piastri

More News

MotoGP News
Ducati MotoGP boss reveals “main problem” with Marc Marquez’s latest injury
3h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP
WSBK News
Ex-WorldSSP champion team partners with Chinese manufacturer after Yamaha split
4h ago
Federico Caricasulo with ZXMoto 820RR-R. Credit: WorldSBK.
F1 News
McLaren criticised for ‘confusing’ their drivers with team orders in 2025 F1 title battle
4h ago
Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris
F1 News
George Russell reveals truth about Max Verstappen F1 relationship amid Mercedes interest
5h ago
George Russell and Max Verstappen
MotoGP News
Pecco Bagnaia critical of “distorted” Sepang 2015 documentary from MotoGP
5h ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP