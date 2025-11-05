Ducati reveals special edition Marc Marquez, Pecco Bagnaia street bikes

Two new special edition versions of the Ducati Panigale V2 have been unveiled, each dedicated to one of Ducati’s factory MotoGP riders: Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez.

The two bikes are easy to distinguish from each other, with them both featuring liveries derived from designs run by the two riders.

The Bagnaia edition comes with the red-and-black ‘camo’ design his helmet and number have featured in 2025, while that dedicated to 2025 MotoGP World Champion Marquez features large 93s on the side fairing, reminiscent of the Desmosedici he rode at the Barcelona test in 2024 – his first time on-track as a factory Ducati rider.

Both have their respective rider’s number on the front fairing, too.

Based on the Panigale V2 S, which both riders have used in training this year, the PB63 and MM93 versions – as they are referred – come with a number of new components.

These include forged aluminium wheels that are 1.5kg lighter than their cast aluminium counterparts and which Ducati says reduce inertia by 27 per cent at the front and by 21 per cent at the rear.

There’s also an adjustable Ohlins steering damper, clip-on bars, a billet steering plate with the production number displayed upon it, a taller front screen, and Desmosedici-inspired hand grips that Ducati says “improve grip” over the standard bike.

Ducati has not announced a price for the new bikes, but says they will be available in European dealers by March 2026, in the US by April 2026, and in Japan and Australia from July 2026.