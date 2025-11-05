Ducati reveals special edition Marc Marquez, Pecco Bagnaia street bikes

Ducati has unveiled two new special edition Panigale V2s for MotoGP riders Marc Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia.

MM93, PB63 Ducati Panigale V2 S. Credit: Ducati.
MM93, PB63 Ducati Panigale V2 S. Credit: Ducati.

Two new special edition versions of the Ducati Panigale V2 have been unveiled, each dedicated to one of Ducati’s factory MotoGP riders: Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez.

The two bikes are easy to distinguish from each other, with them both featuring liveries derived from designs run by the two riders.

The Bagnaia edition comes with the red-and-black ‘camo’ design his helmet and number have featured in 2025, while that dedicated to 2025 MotoGP World Champion Marquez features large 93s on the side fairing, reminiscent of the Desmosedici he rode at the Barcelona test in 2024 – his first time on-track as a factory Ducati rider.

Both have their respective rider’s number on the front fairing, too.

Based on the Panigale V2 S, which both riders have used in training this year, the PB63 and MM93 versions – as they are referred – come with a number of new components.

These include forged aluminium wheels that are 1.5kg lighter than their cast aluminium counterparts and which Ducati says reduce inertia by 27 per cent at the front and by 21 per cent at the rear. 

There’s also an adjustable Ohlins steering damper, clip-on bars, a billet steering plate with the production number displayed upon it, a taller front screen, and Desmosedici-inspired hand grips that Ducati says “improve grip” over the standard bike.

Ducati has not announced a price for the new bikes, but says they will be available in European dealers by March 2026, in the US by April 2026, and in Japan and Australia from July 2026.

Ducati reveals special edition Marc Marquez, Pecco Bagnaia street bikes
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Toprak Razgatlioglu to test Yamaha MotoGP bike on Sunday
10m ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu
F1 News
Christian Horner F1 return option ruled out by Martin Brundle
27m ago
Horner is free to return to work in F1 in 2026
MotoGP News
Toprak Razgatlioglu sets “top 10” Nicolo Bulega MotoGP "hope"
50m ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Franco Morbidelli, Fabio di Giannantonio split by one point ahead of Portimao MotoGP
1h ago
Franco Morbidelli, Fabio di Giannantonio
F1 News
Could rain shake-up F1 title fight? Unsettled forecast for Brazil
1h ago
Verstappen romped to a stunning win in the wet last year

More News

MotoGP Feature
The lessons that must be learned from the horrible Sepang Moto3 crash
1h ago
Moto3 accident at the 2025 Malaysian Grand Prix
BSB News
Christian Iddon to make Yamaha switch for 2026 BSB season
1h ago
Christian Iddon signs for Swan Racing Yamaha for BSB 2026. Credit: British Superbike Championship.
Moto3 News
Jose Antonio Rueda injury update confirms ‘cardiac arrest’ at track
1h ago
Aftermath of Rueda and Dettwiler Moto3 sighting lap incident, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Ducati reveals special edition Marc Marquez, Pecco Bagnaia street bikes
2h ago
MM93, PB63 Ducati Panigale V2 S. Credit: Ducati.
F1 News
What's the latest with Felipe Massa's £64m F1 2008 title claim?
2h ago
Hamilton beat Massa to the 2008 F1 drivers' title