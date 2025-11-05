Franco Morbidelli, Fabio di Giannantonio split by one point ahead of Portimao MotoGP

Franco Morbidelli leads Fabio di Giannantonio by one point as the team-mates fight for top VR46 honours heading into the Portimao MotoGP.

Franco Morbidelli, Fabio di Giannantonio
Franco Morbidelli, Fabio di Giannantonio

Franco Morbidelli takes a slender one-point lead over VR46 Ducati team-mate Fabio di Giannantonio into this weekend’s penultimate round of the 2025 MotoGP season at Portimao.

Morbidelli, riding last year’s GP24, took two early grand prix podiums this season, while di Giannantonio has claimed three, the most recent at Phillip Island last month.

Diggia, on the factory-spec GP25, has suffered five Sunday non-scores, while Morbidelli has four, including two non-starts due to injury.

After struggling with the same rear-grip issues as Francesco Bagnaia in Australia, Morbidelli bounced back with a pair of fourth places at Sepang and is aiming to replicate his 2020 Yamaha podium at Portimao.

“It’s going to be a tough weekend - Portimão is a very demanding track. We’ll see how it goes,” Morbidelli said.

“We’re coming from a very positive weekend in Sepang, where we completely turned around the negative feeling from Australia, so I’m really happy.

“I’m also very satisfied with the level we’ve reached and are showing right now. We’re super motivated for this season finale.”

Regardless of the outcome, this season will be Morbidelli’s most competitive MotoGP campaign since finishing runner-up to Joan Mir in 2020.

For di Giannantonio, it’s a career-best MotoGP season, already guaranteeing him a higher finish than twelfth overall in 2023, when he claimed a maiden win with Gresini.

“I hope we can start this weekend even closer to the ideal setup so we can fight for the podium,” di Giannantonio said.

“We’ve already shown on several occasions that when we have the right feeling, we’re capable of battling for the top three and even for victory.

“So, the goal for Portimao is to push from the very beginning to stay in the leading positions.”

The Morbidelli-di Giannantonio contest is the closest battle in the top ten, although Johann Zarco is also one point clear of Brad Binder for eleventh place.

Franco Morbidelli, Fabio di Giannantonio split by one point ahead of Portimao MotoGP
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Toprak Razgatlioglu to test Yamaha MotoGP bike on Sunday
10m ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu
F1 News
Christian Horner F1 return option ruled out by Martin Brundle
26m ago
Horner is free to return to work in F1 in 2026
MotoGP News
Toprak Razgatlioglu sets “top 10” Nicolo Bulega MotoGP "hope"
49m ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Franco Morbidelli, Fabio di Giannantonio split by one point ahead of Portimao MotoGP
1h ago
Franco Morbidelli, Fabio di Giannantonio
F1 News
Could rain shake-up F1 title fight? Unsettled forecast for Brazil
1h ago
Verstappen romped to a stunning win in the wet last year

More News

MotoGP Feature
The lessons that must be learned from the horrible Sepang Moto3 crash
1h ago
Moto3 accident at the 2025 Malaysian Grand Prix
BSB News
Christian Iddon to make Yamaha switch for 2026 BSB season
1h ago
Christian Iddon signs for Swan Racing Yamaha for BSB 2026. Credit: British Superbike Championship.
Moto3 News
Jose Antonio Rueda injury update confirms ‘cardiac arrest’ at track
1h ago
Aftermath of Rueda and Dettwiler Moto3 sighting lap incident, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Ducati reveals special edition Marc Marquez, Pecco Bagnaia street bikes
2h ago
MM93, PB63 Ducati Panigale V2 S. Credit: Ducati.
F1 News
What's the latest with Felipe Massa's £64m F1 2008 title claim?
2h ago
Hamilton beat Massa to the 2008 F1 drivers' title