Toprak Razgatlioglu sets “top 10” Nicolo Bulega MotoGP "hope"

Toprak Razgatlioglu says he will be keeping an eye on Nicolo Bulega during his MotoGP appearances in the final rounds of the 2025 season and has laid out his hopes for what his WorldSBK rival could achieve.

Razgatlioglu and Bulega were separated by only 13 points at the end of the 2025 World Superbike Championship, Razgatlioglu coming out on top in a title battle that latest the whole season.

While the Turkish rider will move to MotoGP full-time in 2026, Bulega will remain in Superbike, but the Italian will ge this MotoGP debut in Portugal this weekend (7–9 November) with the Ducati Lenovo Team, in place of the injured Marc Marquez.

Razgatlioglu says he will be watching the races as he waits for his chance to ride the Yamaha YZR-M1 later this month, and is hopeful that his Superbike rival will be able to contend for positions inside the top-10.

“I’m happy for Bulega, he is getting better every year, and now he has a big opportunity in MotoGP,” Toprak Razgatlioglu told WorldSBK.com at the EICMA show in Milan.

“We will watch him in the last two races.

“The Ducati is very strong, and he didn’t look bad in the tests. I hope he enjoys riding the bike this weekend at Portimao and Valencia.

“I hope Bulega can fight for the top-10 at Portimao, he’s very strong there. The Ducati is a very strong bike for that track.

“I hope he does a very good job because this is very important for WorldSBK.”