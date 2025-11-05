Toprak Razgatlioglu to test Yamaha MotoGP bike on Sunday

Toprak Razgatlioglu will start his new career in MotoGP with a private Yamaha test at Aragon on Sunday and Monday.

The outing, reported by GPOne.com, will mark the triple World Superbike champion’s first laps on a MotoGP machine since 2023.

After Aragon, Razgatlioglu will then share a track with his new MotoGP rivals - minus the injured Marc Marquez - for the first time at the official post-season Valencia test on November 18.

However, Aragon may not be Razgatlioglu’s only 'extra' MotoGP track time this year.

While Honda is on course to lose D concession privileges, Yamaha is expected to retain full benefits, including private test days with contracted riders.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

After the official Valencia test, Crash.net understands that Razgatlioglu - who has signed to join Pramac alongside Jack Miller - could swiftly return to the track for another private outing, ahead of the winter ban on December 1.

The ban ends with the Sepang Shakedown (January 29-31), which all Yamaha race riders are also eligible to attend, followed by the official Sepang test from February 3-5.

Yamaha is yet to confirm that its new V4 engine will replace the existing inline-four for 2026, and Razgatlioglu’s machinery for the Aragon outing - starting on the same weekend as the Portuguese MotoGP - is unclear.

The Turkish star last tested a MotoGP bike in early 2023, also with Yamaha, before joining BMW and winning two more WorldSBK titles.

Superbike title rival Nicolo Bulega will beat Razgatlioglu to a MotoGP race debut after being called up to replace injured champion Marquez at Ducati for the Portimao and Valencia rounds.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT