Toprak Razgatlioglu to test Yamaha MotoGP bike on Sunday
Toprak Razgatlioglu will ride a Yamaha MotoGP bike at Aragon, another private test after Valencia?
Toprak Razgatlioglu will start his new career in MotoGP with a private Yamaha test at Aragon on Sunday and Monday.
The outing, reported by GPOne.com, will mark the triple World Superbike champion’s first laps on a MotoGP machine since 2023.
After Aragon, Razgatlioglu will then share a track with his new MotoGP rivals - minus the injured Marc Marquez - for the first time at the official post-season Valencia test on November 18.
However, Aragon may not be Razgatlioglu’s only 'extra' MotoGP track time this year.
While Honda is on course to lose D concession privileges, Yamaha is expected to retain full benefits, including private test days with contracted riders.
After the official Valencia test, Crash.net understands that Razgatlioglu - who has signed to join Pramac alongside Jack Miller - could swiftly return to the track for another private outing, ahead of the winter ban on December 1.
The ban ends with the Sepang Shakedown (January 29-31), which all Yamaha race riders are also eligible to attend, followed by the official Sepang test from February 3-5.
Yamaha is yet to confirm that its new V4 engine will replace the existing inline-four for 2026, and Razgatlioglu’s machinery for the Aragon outing - starting on the same weekend as the Portuguese MotoGP - is unclear.
The Turkish star last tested a MotoGP bike in early 2023, also with Yamaha, before joining BMW and winning two more WorldSBK titles.
Superbike title rival Nicolo Bulega will beat Razgatlioglu to a MotoGP race debut after being called up to replace injured champion Marquez at Ducati for the Portimao and Valencia rounds.