Nicolo Bulega “happy and nervous” ahead of MotoGP debut in place of Marc Marquez

World Superbike title runner-up Nicolo Bulega says he is “happy and a little nervous” ahead of his much-anticipated MotoGP debut at Portimao this weekend.

Bulega - who spent six years in Moto3 and Moto2 before spectacularly relaunching his stalled career in the WorldSBK paddock - has been called up to replace injured champion Marc Marquez in the factory Ducati team for the final two rounds.

Although Bulega is staying in WorldSBK for 2026, he will also take on MotoGP testing duties alongside Michele Pirro and is seen as a leading contender for a Desmosedici race seat in the new Pirelli era from 2027.

The Italian got his first taste of the current Ducati GP25 during a private test at Jerez last Thursday.

“I'm happy and at the same time a little nervous about this debut,” Bulega said.

“I want to enjoy the moment but also do a good job with the whole team.

“I have no expectations in terms of results; I want to start gaining confidence with the Desmosedici GP.

“Let's also consider that we'll be riding on a very unique and demanding track like Portimao.”

Bulega finished runner-up in this year’s Portimao WorldSBK races, having taken a victory at the circuit during his 2023 title-winning World Supersport campaign.

While Bulega makes his premier-class debut, newly crowned triple WorldSBK champion Toprak Razgatlioglu will also be on track this weekend - testing a MotoGP bike at Aragon ahead of his 2026 move to Pramac Yamaha.

Razgatlioglu says he hopes Bulega can fight for the top 10 on his MotoGP debut.

“Bulega is very strong [and] the Ducati is a very strong bike for that track," said the Turkish star, whose own race debut is set for the 2026 Thai MotoGP season opener.

“I hope he does a very good job because this is very important for WorldSBK.”