Yamaha to evolve tri-plane wing for 850 MotoGP era?

Yamaha could be set to introduce a revised version of its distinctive tri-plane MotoGP front-wing concept for the new 850cc era.

The M1 is currently the only 1000cc machine to use such a layout, with Yamaha returning to the design on this year’s new V4 after beginning the season with a more conventional ‘box-wing’ concept used by its rivals.

A picture published by GPOne.com shows test rider Augusto Fernandez’s 850cc Yamaha prototype fitted with an evolution of the tri-plane arrangement, adapted to meet next year’s tighter bodywork limits and lower horsepower.

The picture shows three distinct wings on each side of the M1's nose, but they are now smaller and without the loop that joins the outside edges on the latest 1000cc design:

Show Instagram Embedded Content Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

2027 MotoGP rules: Reduced aero surfaces

"The maximum permitted width of the upper portion of the front-fairing Aero Body will reduce from 600mm to 550mm, while maximum rear-end height drops from 1250mm to 1150mm. The foremost point of the front fairing will also move back by 50mm, while the rearward taper of the front-fairing aero appendages will narrow."

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Yamaha’s 2026 development path has already shown a clear preference for the tri-plane solution.

The manufacturer began the season with a ‘box-wing’ design before returning to last year’s tri-plane concept from the former Inline-powered machine.

The factory then used its D concession ranking to introduce a further front wing evolution that remains in use.

Yamaha's 2026 start-of-season front wing:

Yamaha 'box' style front wing. © Gold and Goose

The tri-plane wing returns:

Yamaha tri-plane wing returns from the Inline bike. © Gold and Goose

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Yamaha's latest tri-plane wing on the 1000cc V4:

Yamaha's latest 2026 MotoGP front wing. © Gold and Goose

The 2027 regulations will also change the ability to update aero at the rear of the bike.

From next season, all rear aerodynamics must be homologated as part of the Aero Body.

Therefore, unlike at present, manufacturers will only be allowed one rear-aero update during the season, depending on their concession status.

Current title leader Jorge Martin and fellow Aprilia rider Ai Ogura will form the all-new factory Yamaha line-up in 2027.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Toprak Razgatlioglu will remain at Pramac, but be joined by rookie Izan Guevara.

Ducati's latest 850 prototype, seen below, features a single-plane front wing at present.

However, factories are expected to leave it as late as possible to reveal their final 2027 aero designs in winter testing, before official homologation at the Thai season opener.

Ducati 850cc prototype, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP. © Gold and Goose