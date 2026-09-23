Yamaha to evolve tri-plane wing for 850 MotoGP era?
Yamaha could be set to retain its distinctive tri-plane front-wing philosophy for the start of the 850cc MotoGP era.
Yamaha could be set to introduce a revised version of its distinctive tri-plane MotoGP front-wing concept for the new 850cc era.
The M1 is currently the only 1000cc machine to use such a layout, with Yamaha returning to the design on this year’s new V4 after beginning the season with a more conventional ‘box-wing’ concept used by its rivals.
A picture published by GPOne.com shows test rider Augusto Fernandez’s 850cc Yamaha prototype fitted with an evolution of the tri-plane arrangement, adapted to meet next year’s tighter bodywork limits and lower horsepower.
The picture shows three distinct wings on each side of the M1's nose, but they are now smaller and without the loop that joins the outside edges on the latest 1000cc design:
2027 MotoGP rules: Reduced aero surfaces
"The maximum permitted width of the upper portion of the front-fairing Aero Body will reduce from 600mm to 550mm, while maximum rear-end height drops from 1250mm to 1150mm. The foremost point of the front fairing will also move back by 50mm, while the rearward taper of the front-fairing aero appendages will narrow."
Yamaha’s 2026 development path has already shown a clear preference for the tri-plane solution.
The manufacturer began the season with a ‘box-wing’ design before returning to last year’s tri-plane concept from the former Inline-powered machine.
The factory then used its D concession ranking to introduce a further front wing evolution that remains in use.
Yamaha's 2026 start-of-season front wing:
The tri-plane wing returns:
Yamaha's latest tri-plane wing on the 1000cc V4:
The 2027 regulations will also change the ability to update aero at the rear of the bike.
From next season, all rear aerodynamics must be homologated as part of the Aero Body.
Therefore, unlike at present, manufacturers will only be allowed one rear-aero update during the season, depending on their concession status.
Current title leader Jorge Martin and fellow Aprilia rider Ai Ogura will form the all-new factory Yamaha line-up in 2027.
Toprak Razgatlioglu will remain at Pramac, but be joined by rookie Izan Guevara.
Ducati's latest 850 prototype, seen below, features a single-plane front wing at present.
However, factories are expected to leave it as late as possible to reveal their final 2027 aero designs in winter testing, before official homologation at the Thai season opener.