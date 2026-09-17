Alex Rins teases Dakar, F3 possibilities after MotoGP exit

Although confirmed as leaving MotoGP, Alex Rins is yet to reveal his future racing plans.

The former Suzuki and Honda race winner announced he will retire from two wheels, but teased some kind of four-wheel project.

“There is nothing closed,” Rins said on Thursday at the Red Bull Ring in Austria. “For sure… I cannot stay at home!

“Four-wheels, cars, always wake up something in me. I’ve always practiced at home, in the snow.”

Alex Rins. © Gold and Goose

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"A possibility"

Asked if rumours of a Dakar entry are true, Rins replied:

“There is a possibility, yes. Same way that there is a possibility that I jump in an F3 car....

“There is nothing closed in any case - on circuit, in dirt, in Dakar or whatever.

“We are working on something.”

Rins, who retired from last weekend’s Misano race due to vision problems and dizziness, has a best finish of ninth so far this season for Monster Yamaha.

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