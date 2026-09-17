Pedro Acosta leaves KTM wondering “how he does it” in weakest area of MotoGP bike

Pedro Acosta’s braking and turning technique is helping overcome KTM’s main MotoGP weakness.

KTM explains the “crucial moment” missing from RC16
KTM explains the “crucial moment” missing from RC16
© Gold and Goose

KTM began the 2026 MotoGP World Championship on top, with Pedro Acosta winning the season-opening Buriram Sprint.

The Spaniard remained at the head of the standings until the fourth race in Brazil, but Aprilia and Ducati have since emerged as the dominant forces.

KTM, meanwhile, endured engine reliability problems and has settled into a clear third-best in the constructors’ championship, losing touch with the Italian brands but - thanks largely to Acosta - comfortably ahead of Honda and Yamaha.

Asked to identify the RC16’s weakest point, KTM motorsport director Pit Beirer pinpointed a "crucial moment" of corner entry.

Pedro Acosta.
Pedro Acosta.
© Gold and Goose

“Very simple, but it’s not so easy to fix it.

“It's definitely always just the point when we turn and release the brake.

“When the riders talk to me it’s, ‘Okay, the others look in the direction they want to go, and their bike is going, and we struggle for one moment still to turn’.

“That's exactly the moment where we need to improve.

Pedro Acosta, 2026 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Pedro Acosta, 2026 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

"Crucial moment"

“Then the rest is just a follow-up of that. Because if you turn a little better, you pick up [the bike] more early, so you put the tyre in the right place and you have more drive.

“We miss drive, but we are on the side [of the tyre still leaning] and so we are spinning. So it's not missing power, you're in the wrong position to accelerate.

“So that very crucial moment when you release the brake and turn, that's where we need to get better.”

Acosta’s performances have delivered eight podiums in his final KTM season, keeping him fifth in the world championship and within reach of his target of a top-three finish.

But the Spaniard is currently the only KTM rider inside the championship top 11.

2026 MotoGP title fight after Misano GP (top 8 riders).
2026 MotoGP title fight after Misano GP (top 8 riders).
© Peter McLaren

Beirer confirmed Acosta is making the difference precisely where the RC16 is weakest.

“Yeah, he helps the bike the most to open earlier and turn," Beirer said. "He supports the bike a lot in that moment.

"Because he's so incredibly strong on the brakes and still makes his turning happen.

“We wonder sometimes on the data, how he does it.”

Tags:

Pedro Acosta
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
KTM
Pedro Acosta leaves KTM wondering “how he does it” in weakest area of MotoGP bike
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Related Articles

MotoGP News
2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP: Start times and how to watch
Marc Marquez, Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 Austrian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
“Time to chill” - Acosta ends Marquez chase after front-end scare in Misano MotoGP
Pedro Acosta, 2026 Misano MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Maverick Vinales “50/50” for Red Bull Ring MotoGP return, says KTM
Maverick Vinales.
MotoGP News
“Not the result we wanted” for Fermin Aldeguer after Pedro Acosta Misano MotoGP fight
Fermin Aldeguer, 2026 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix, pre-Sprint. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta laments “stupid” Fermin Aldeguer battle at Misano MotoGP
Pedro Acosta, 2026 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix, Sprint. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP Results
Misano Sprint Race: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
Jorge Martin, 2026 Misano MotoGP.

Latest News

MotoGP News
Fabio Di Giannantonio defends Pecco Bagnaia after “unfair” Misano MotoGP drama
12m ago
Francesco Bagnaia & Fabio Di Giannantonio, 2026 MotoGP Brazilian Grand Prix, pre-race. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
“Equal to the best” Acosta backed for Austria MotoGP win: “If there is a place, it’s here”
16m ago
Pedro Acosta, 2026 Misano MotoGP.
MotoGP News
‘I shouldn’t have listened’ - Ai Ogura reveals why MotoGP comeback was delayed
28m ago
Ai Ogura, Trackhouse Aprilia, 2026 British MotoGP
MotoGP News
Alex Rins teases Dakar, F3 possibilities after MotoGP exit
51m ago
Alex Rins.
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi details “painful” analysis of Misano MotoGP crash
1h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing, MotoGP 2026

Sign up for the Crash MotoGP Newsletter

More News

MotoGP News
Alex Rins: Vision loss, dizziness behind Misano MotoGP retirement
2h ago
Alex Rins, Misano MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Luca Marini expecting “very big advantage” for Senna Agius in MotoGP 2027
2h ago
Luca Marini speaks to the media at 2026 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
"Totally disrespectful" - Pecco Bagnaia slams broadcaster as he clarifies Ducati MotoGP comments
3h ago
Pecco Bagnaia.
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta leaves KTM wondering “how he does it” in weakest area of MotoGP bike
4h ago
Pedro Acosta, 2026 Misano MotoGP.
MotoGP News
MotoGP legend Dani Pedrosa offers "strange" advice to struggling Pecco Bagnaia
4h ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2026 San Marino MotoGP