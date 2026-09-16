Pramac expects Yamaha MotoGP “upgrades” for Red Bull Ring

Pramac Yamaha team director Gino Borsoi says “some further upgrades” will arrive for this weekend’s Austrian MotoGP.

On paper, the Red Bull Ring’s hard acceleration and long straights should punish the new V4’s lack of engine performance.

But on the plus side, Toprak Razgatlioglu has shown encouraging mid-race pace at recent rounds, including on his way to 12th last Sunday at Misano.

Meanwhile, team-mate Jack Miller will be looking to rebound after an early Misano exit broke his run of points finishes.

Misano MotoGP Race Lap Times: Podium plus Yamaha riders. © Peter McLaren

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“Obviously, especially with Toprak, we will try to continue in the direction we have taken recently, which seems to be a positive one,” Borsoi said.

“We will also have some further upgrades arriving for the Austrian Grand Prix, so it will be an interesting weekend for us.”

Borsoi didn’t specify the type of updates, although factory Yamaha rider Fabio Quartararo has recently been evaluating some chassis developments.

“We know it will be a difficult race because the characteristics of the circuit could put us under some pressure, particularly when it comes to engine performance,” Borsoi added.

“At the same time, I believe that in the last few races we have moved a little closer to the others with our overall setup, and Austria will give us a good opportunity to understand whether that progress can be confirmed on a very different track.”

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Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 Misano MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Razgatlioglu has not raced at the Red Bull Ring since his Red Bull Rookies Cup days, meaning he has never competed on the current layout featuring the Turn 2 chicane.

“Red Bull Ring is a track I have raced at before with the Rookies Cup, and I like the circuit, but this will be my first time riding the MotoGP bike here,” said the reigning WorldSBK champion.

“It will be a new experience for me, especially because I raced here many years ago, so I need to adapt quickly and understand the track again with this bike.

“Normally Friday is not my strongest day, but this is something we really need to improve. Qualifying is [also] very important for us because I need to start further forward to have a better chance in the race.”

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Miller, meanwhile, knows the circuit well and stood on the Red Bull Ring podium as a Ducati rider in 2022.

“Looking forward to getting back to Austria. Obviously, after a difficult weekend in Misano, we worked really hard with the team to try to find a good setting.

“Unfortunately, a small mistake in the race ended our weekend early, so I‘m looking forward to bouncing back in Austria.

“Hopefully we can arrive with some more energy, have a better relationship with both the bike and the track, and keep working to improve.

“It‘s a circuit I know well, so the goal is to get comfortable with the bike straight away and see what we can put together.”

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While Quartararo remains Yamaha’s leading rider in 15th, Miller, Alex Rins and Razgatlioglu are separated by ten points in 19th, 20th and 21st respectively.