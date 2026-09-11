Jack Miller explains odd out-lap crash in Misano MotoGP practice

Pramac Yamaha’s Jack Miller says his odd out-lap crash at the very beginning of FP1 on Friday at the MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix was down to cold brakes.

The Australian became the first faller of the day just seconds into the opening practice session, when he went down at Turn 4 on his out-lap.

A replay of the crash revealed the front wheel locked on his way into the right-hander, though he wasn’t pushing.

Speaking to the media after Friday’s running, he said his brakes were cold at that moment, but then instantly generated some heat and locked on him.

Show X Embedded Content Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

Ah, cold brakes, cold tyres,” Jack Miller said.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“As soon as I grabbed the brakes, I understood that they were cold. I was OK with that.

“But then, heat instantly, and sometimes when they catch heat instantly like that, they just lock, and the tyre wasn't ready.

“So, it nearly bunny-hopped sideways, and I was on the ground before I had a moment to even think about what was happening.”

“Feels like I’ve got a semi-trailer behind me”

Jack Miller, Pramac Yamaha, 2026 Misano MotoGP © Gold and Goose

Miller was second-to-last at the end of Practice amid a difficult day for Yamaha.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

He says the M1 is struggling to drive out of the corners, despite the high-grip asphalt, while also noting that the bike is pushing so much into some corners that “it feels like I’ve got a semi-trailer behind me”.

“Just trying to get the drive, you know, trying to get the bike to hook up, it's not working,” he explained.

“The bike seems to be difficult to make a turn.

“Grip's pretty high in general, but at the same time, it's pushing the front quite a lot. So you try to get the bike to rotate in some of these corners, and it's just not happening.

“The fast sequence of corners, the bike's pretty stable, but as you get into [Turn] 14, I'm arriving at 14 on the brakes, and it feels like I've got a semi-trailer behind me.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“I get to the apex, and the bike is still pointing in that direction, and I need it to be fucking almost halfway around, so then you have to force it and rotate it.

“And the same's happening through the first sequence of corners.

“So, like I said, we're just going to work on balance.

“We were playing a lot, a lot with it today, and, yeah, I think we gathered some information.

“We went down with the rear and then down with the front and then down with both, just trying to find the right balance.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“So, like I said, we've got plenty of information, especially in the hour-long session, but it was just a little bit too late. We're chasing our tail a little bit. That's all it is.”