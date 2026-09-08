Yamaha explains why Jack Miller was “too good to miss” for 2027 WorldSBK team

Yamaha Motor Europe sporting manager Niccolo Canepa said he is “hugely excited” to welcome MotoGP race winner Jack Miller to their official WorldSBK team for 2027.

After 15 seasons in the grand prix paddock, including 12 in the premier class, Miller will switch to the production-based championship next season.

“We are hugely excited to welcome Jack Miller to Yamaha’s WorldSBK project in 2027, and personally I am very happy to have him join our team,” said Canepa, himself a former MotoGP and WorldSBK rider.

“The opportunity to bring a rider of his experience and talent into our official team was too good to miss, and we are already looking forward to the first tests.”

Jack Miller, Andrea Locatelli, Katsuyuki Nakasuga, second place, 2026 Suzuka 8 Hours. © Yamaha Racing

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

The Australian has already raced an R1 at Suzuka as part of Yamaha’s factory entry for the past two years, finishing runner-up on both occasions, while his WorldSBK arrival coincides with Michelin replacing Pirelli as tyre supplier.

Miller knows the French manufacturer well, having raced on Michelin tyres for most of his MotoGP career, including all four wins and 23 podiums with Honda, Ducati and KTM machinery.

“His Grand Prix experience, particularly his knowledge of Michelin tyres, will be extremely valuable for us,” Canepa confirmed.

“He has already achieved strong results with the R1 at Suzuka, so we are excited to see what he can do on the WorldSBK-spec bike and what he can contribute to the R1’s continued development.

“Beyond the technical side, Jack’s personality and international profile will also be a great asset in strengthening Yamaha’s presence and bringing even more attention to the WorldSBK Championship.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Jack Miller stoppie, Sepang MotoGP test. © Gold and Goose

“We are very much looking forward to starting this new chapter together.”

Yamaha hasn’t won a WorldSBK race since Miller’s future team-mate Andrea Locatelli triumphed at Assen in 2025.

The R1 has claimed a best result of fifth so far this season, while Ducati’s Nicolo Bulega has won every race bar one, when team-mate Iker Lecuona took victory at Donington.

Bulega is set to move to MotoGP with VR46 Ducati in 2027.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

The last Yamaha rider to win the WorldSBK title was Miller's current Pramac team-mate Toprak Razgatlioglu in 2021.

Ben Spies is Yamaha's only other WorldSBK champion, claiming the title in 2009.

Miller will take the place of former grand prix rider Xavi Vierge, who is tipped to join Barni Ducati next season.