“It’ll be easier” - Toprak says future Pramac team-mate joining MotoGP at the “right time”

Toprak Razgatlioglu says there are several reasons why future Pramac Yamaha team-mate Izan Guevara should have an easier time adapting to MotoGP than he did.

The most obvious is MotoGP’s 2027 switch from Michelin to Pirelli tyres, the same brand of rubber Guevara currently uses while fighting for the Moto2 crown.

The second is the change from 1000cc to smaller 850cc engines, bringing the premier-class machines closer in capacity to Moto2 bikes.

Then there is Guevara’s natural riding style, which Razgatlioglu feels already suits MotoGP.

Izan Guevara and Toprak Razgatlioglu will form Pramac Yamaha's 2027 rider line-up (Yamaha).

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“I'm happy for him because he deserved the MotoGP seat,” said Razgatlioglu. “Also he's young, we need the young generation for the future.

“He's gone Moto3, Moto2, and now MotoGP. His riding style is already like a MotoGP style. This is good. I think he'll be successful in the future.”

By moving to MotoGP a season before Guevara, reigning WorldSBK champion Razgatlioglu has had to adapt from Pirelli to Michelin tyres, as well as to ride-height devices and 1000cc engines - all of which will be gone in 2027.

“Yeah, I think it’ll be more easier [for him] because also new [850cc] engine is very close to Moto2,” Razgatlioglu said.

“This is really good for him, and he's moved to MotoGP at the right time.”

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Toprak Razgatlioglu walking the track, 2026 Aragon MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Guevara is expected to be one of five rookies on next year’s grid alongside Moto2 rivals Dani Holgado, David Alonso and Senna Agius, plus Razgatlioglu's former WorldSBK rival Nicolo Bulega.

The 22-year-old is taking the place of Jack Miller, who is tipped to switch to WorldSBK next season, which would also mean the Australian would continue on Michelin tyres.