Toprak braced for "difficult" Aragon MotoGP, Pramac teases “important upgrades soon”

Toprak Razgatlioglu says he is inspired by memories of last year’s Aragon WorldSBK victory as he takes on the Spanish track for Pramac Yamaha in MotoGP this weekend.

However, the Turkish star also accepts he faces another “difficult” challenge on the underpowered V4, after finishing no higher than 14th in the past four grands prix.

“I like this track, and I have good memories here, especially after winning with the Superbike last time,” said Razgatlioglu, who has also tested at the track on the M1 last year.

“But with the MotoGP bike it will be another difficult weekend, so we will see what we can do.

Toprak Razgatlioglu riding for BMW at the 2025 Aragon WorldSBK round. © Gold and Goose

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“I'm already fully focused on the race and I've been training every day during the break to be ready.

“As always, I'll give my best and try to keep improving. I hope we can find something that helps me take another step with the bike and put together a special result this weekend.”

After Silverstone, Razgatlioglu defined finishing in the top ten as his main goals for the remaining rounds.

Team-mate Jack Miller, expected to move to WorldSBK next season, made his Aragon MotoGP debut back in 2015.

The Australian’s best result is third in 2019, followed by fifth place in 2022, again with Ducati.

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Toprak Razgatlioglu, Jack Miller. © Gold and Goose

“I'm looking forward to getting back to Aragón after another little break,” said Miller. “Aragon is a track I really like and I've had some good results here in the past, so hopefully we can make the most of that.

“There's obviously the long straight, but apart from that it's a pretty flowing track with a good mix of corners. It's a circuit I enjoy riding, so fingers crossed we can get the bike working well and pull out a decent result this weekend.”

"Important upgrades that will arrive soon"

Team director Gino Borsoi hopes that chassis and electronics improvements could help Pramac’s chances, but also revealed that “important upgrades” are expected “soon”.

“We know that Aragón is a circuit where the characteristics of our bike could work well, and we have seen significant progress in both the chassis and electronics areas throughout the season,” he said.

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“We are also waiting for some important upgrades that will arrive soon, while for this weekend our focus will be on continuing to improve the set-up of the bike and making the most of what we have available.

“I'm quite positive about this final part of the season. I believe that, from now on, we can start showing more of the speed that both our riders have and continue to make steps forward as a project.”