“In the fight” - Marc Marquez confident of Aragon MotoGP response

After suffering his worst weekend since May’s shoulder surgery last time out at Silverstone, reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez is “convinced” he will be back in the fight at Aragon this weekend.

On paper, Marquez is the clear pre-event favourite, having gone unbeaten in the last four races at the Spanish circuit.

A five-time Aragon winner with Repsol Honda, Marquez then returned to the top step with an emotional maiden Ducati Sprint and grand prix victory with Gresini in 2025.

Last year’s double for Ducati Lenovo kicked off a run of 15 successive victories, sweeping aside any opposition to a ninth world crown.

Marc Marquez celebrates 2025 Aragon MotoGP double. © Gold and Goose

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However, Marquez has now slipped 40 points from title leader Jorge Martin after meagre 9-7 finishes during the Aprilia-dominated British Grand Prix weekend.

That puts greater pressure on Marquez to claw back lost ground at circuits where he and the Desmosedici should be far more competitive, including the anti-clockwise Aragon track.

"In the fight"

"In Aragon I have gathered a lot of success in the past, especially in recent years aboard the Ducati,” Marc Marquez said ahead of this weekend.

“It's a track that enhances my characteristics and the riding of our bike to the fullest.

“Compared to Silverstone and with two additional weeks of recovery, I am convinced that we will be much closer to the lead group and that we can be in the fight for the positions that matter, both in the Sprint and in Sunday's race".

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Pecco Bagnaia,2026 Silverstone MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Team-mate Pecco Bagnaia held off Marquez to claim a memorable maiden MotoGP victory at Aragon in 2021, then was on the losing side of a close showdown with Enea Bastianini the following year.

"Aragon is a track to which I am particularly attached: here I achieved my first victory in MotoGP, my very first with Ducati,” said Bagnaia, who underwent arm surgery during the summer break.

“Compared to Silverstone, it is a less physically demanding circuit. I expect to be closer to the leaders right from the start and getting back into the slipstream of the fastest riders.”

Bagnaia is currently eighth in the world championship.

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