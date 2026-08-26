“Extraordinary talent” - Ducati explains why Fermin Aldeguer is central to its MotoGP future

Reigning champion Marc Marquez will be one of only two current Ducati riders staying with the manufacturer for the 2027 MotoGP season.

The other is Fermin Aldeguer, whose Ducati contract extension was officially confirmed on Wednesday, alongside a switch from Gresini to VR46 and an upgrade to factory-spec machinery.

Former Ducati riders Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi currently lead the world championship for Aprilia.

With the arrival of double champion Pecco Bagnaia, in place of Martin, and Enea Bastianini at Trackhouse, ex-Ducati riders will occupy three of the four RS-GPs next season.

Fermin Aldeguer wins the 2025 Indonesian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Race winners Alex Marquez and Fabio di Giannantonio are also leaving Ducati for KTM.

Perhaps with that in mind, Ducati was keen to stress Aldeguer’s importance to its future when announcing his new deal.

"Fermín perfectly represents Ducati's vision for the future of racing: believing in young talent and nurturing their growth so they can fully unleash their potential,” said Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali.

“This philosophy has brought us immense satisfaction over the years, and it is one we remain deeply committed to.”

Aldeguer claimed six podiums, including victory in last year's Indonesian MotoGP, during his rookie season, only for a fractured femur in winter training - then a back injury at Assen - to wreck his 2026 challenge on the tricky, year-old, GP25.

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Fermin Aldeguer joins VR46 Ducati for 2027.

In between those injuries, Aldeguer still climbed onto the podium at Catalunya and, alongside Pedro Acosta - chosen to join Marquez at the factory team - Ducati has two young stars under direct contract.

“Since his arrival in MotoGP, Fermin has shown extraordinary talent, a great ability to learn, and a determination that impressed us immediately,” said Ducati Corse general manager Gigi Dall’Igna.

“He is still a very young rider, but his potential is huge, and we are convinced he has ample room for growth.

“For this reason, we decided to invest further in him, confirming our faith in a project that clearly looks to the future.

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“We believe the Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team represents the ideal environment to continue his path.

“In recent years, the Team has proven its ability to make the most of young talent and to be a truly competitive entity in the Championship.

“We are certain that here Fermín will have everything he needs to keep growing and achieve major milestones. At Ducati, we strongly believe in his worth.”

WorldSBK title leader Nicolo Bulega is set to complete Ducati’s 2027 line-up, while Dani Holgado will be another rookie within the Ducati ranks, joining former MotoGP champion Joan Mir at Gresini.

Pending confirmation of Bulega’s deal, it appears that, as now, VR46 and Gresini will each have one factory-spec machine.

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Although all bikes will be 2027 models for the new 850cc/Pirelli era, factory-spec machines will receive updates more quickly.

“We look forward to welcoming Fermin in the team, where he will ride a Factory Desmosedici GP as he will be an official Ducati Corse rider,” said VR46 team director Alessio Salucci.

“We will give him our maximum support possible to reach our goals."

Aldeguer is aiming to make his MotoGP return at this weekend's Aragon round.