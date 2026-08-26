VR46 rider joins CFMOTO Aspar for 2027 season

Celestino Vietti is officially out of contention for VR46’s second MotoGP seat after agreeing a 2027 Moto2 deal with Aspar.

Vietti joins CFMOTO Aspar for 2027
Vietti joins CFMOTO Aspar for 2027

Just a few hours after Fermin Aldeguer was officially named at the VR46 MotoGP team for 2027, Celestino Vietti has been confirmed as staying in Moto2 with a move to CFMOTO Aspar.

With VR46 keen to have an Italian in MotoGP next season, Academy rider Vietti, who rode a VR46 Ducati at last year’s Valencia test, had been among the candidates to partner Aldeguer.

However, WorldSBK star Nicolo Bulega emerged as the overwhelming favourite and is now expected to join Aldeguer, in place of Franco Morbidelli.

An announcement on VR46’s remaining MotoGP rider is yet to be made, but ten-time grand prix winner Vietti is now officially out of contention after completing a deal to switch from the SpeedRS Boscoscuro squad to Aspar in Moto2 next year.

Celestino Vietti tests VR46 MotoGP bike at Valencia.
Celestino Vietti tests VR46 MotoGP bike at Valencia.
© Gold and Goose

“I’m very happy; joining a team that is highly competitive - as proven over the years - is a great opportunity,” Vietti said.

“I want to thank Jorge Martínez ‘Aspar’ and his team for the warm welcome. Next year, I’ll be changing both team and bike; it will be a wonderful and exciting challenge, and I’ll give it my all to fight for the championship.

“That will be the goal for the coming year.”

Vietti will ride alongside Moto3 title leader Máximo Quiles, with Aspar needing an all-new line-up after Dani Holgado (Gresini) and David Alonso (Honda) both secured MotoGP seats for 2027.

“With the arrival of Celestino Vietti, we are completing a very strong team for the 2027 Moto2 season,” said team boss Jorge Martínez ‘Aspar’.

Celestino Vietti.
Celestino Vietti.
© Gold and Goose

“We are constantly fighting for the top positions with Alonso and Holgado - something we wanted to replicate next season - which is why we turned to him.

“We are once again counting on a rider from the VR46 Riders Academy, following the experiences of Bagnaia and Migno in the World Championship, as well as Bezzecchi and Marini in what currently [called] MotoJunior.

“We hope to provide Vietti with all the tools needed to fight for the Moto2 title together.”

Vietti, who has three second-places so far this season, is seventh in the Moto2 standings but the second-best Boscosuro rider after Pramac's Izan Guevara, who is also set for a MotoGP seat in 2027.

Tags:

Moto2
Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing
MotoGP
VR46 rider joins CFMOTO Aspar for 2027 season
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Related Articles

MotoGP News
“Second power” - Fabio Di Giannantonio makes worrying Ducati MotoGP claim
Fabio di Giannantonio,Marco Bezzecchi, Alex Marquez, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP Sprint.
MotoGP News
Iker Lecuona puzzled by Franco Morbidelli Silverstone MotoGP Sprint contact
Iker Lecuona, 2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix, Sprint. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Diggia in “survival mode” at Silverstone Sprint, Aprilia “doing a better job”
Fabio di Giannantonio,Marco Bezzecchi, Alex Marquez, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP Sprint.
MotoGP News
‘Ducati is very fast’ - VR46 responds to Bulega’s 850cc MotoGP pace
Nicolo Bulega.
MotoGP News
Ducati MotoGP star admits one injury “a little bit more serious than expected”
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Ducati, 2026 British MotoGP
MotoGP News
“What a season!” - VR46 rider gives “big picture” verdict on his MotoGP campaign
Fabio di Giannantonio, 2026 German MotoGP.

Latest News

MotoGP News
Ai Ogura ruled out of Aragon MotoGP, replacement announced
1h ago
Ai Ogura.
MotoGP News
Toprak braced for "difficult" Aragon MotoGP, Pramac teases “important upgrades soon”
1h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez “convinced” of MotoGP fightback at Aragon
2h ago
Marc Marquez.
MotoGP News
“Extraordinary talent” - Ducati explains why Fermin Aldeguer is central to its MotoGP future
3h ago
Fermin Aldeguer.
MotoGP News
VR46-linked MotoGP candidate commits to Moto2 for 2027
4h ago
Celestino Vietti joins CFMOTO Aspar for 2027 Moto2 season.

Sign up for the Crash MotoGP Newsletter

More News

MotoGP News
“2027 can wait” - Gresini bids farewell to Aldeguer ahead of VR46 MotoGP move
5h ago
Fermin Aldeguer wins 2025 Indonesian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
"The perfect candidate" - VR46 confirms first rider for 2027 MotoGP season
7h ago
Fermin Aldeguer signs for VR46 Ducati.
MotoGP News
Fernandez picks out three “super competitive” rivals for Aragon MotoGP
7h ago
Raul Fernandez, Silverstone MotoGP.
MotoGP News
“I can’t go back in time” - Trackhouse title contender without MotoGP experience at Aragon
7h ago
Ai Ogura, Silverstone MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Luca Marini set for KTM MotoGP switch as Tech3 announces first 2027 rider
9h ago
Luca Marini, 2026 Assen MotoGP.