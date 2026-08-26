VR46 rider joins CFMOTO Aspar for 2027 season

Just a few hours after Fermin Aldeguer was officially named at the VR46 MotoGP team for 2027, Celestino Vietti has been confirmed as staying in Moto2 with a move to CFMOTO Aspar.

With VR46 keen to have an Italian in MotoGP next season, Academy rider Vietti, who rode a VR46 Ducati at last year’s Valencia test, had been among the candidates to partner Aldeguer.

However, WorldSBK star Nicolo Bulega emerged as the overwhelming favourite and is now expected to join Aldeguer, in place of Franco Morbidelli.

An announcement on VR46’s remaining MotoGP rider is yet to be made, but ten-time grand prix winner Vietti is now officially out of contention after completing a deal to switch from the SpeedRS Boscoscuro squad to Aspar in Moto2 next year.

Celestino Vietti tests VR46 MotoGP bike at Valencia. © Gold and Goose

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“I’m very happy; joining a team that is highly competitive - as proven over the years - is a great opportunity,” Vietti said.

“I want to thank Jorge Martínez ‘Aspar’ and his team for the warm welcome. Next year, I’ll be changing both team and bike; it will be a wonderful and exciting challenge, and I’ll give it my all to fight for the championship.

“That will be the goal for the coming year.”

Vietti will ride alongside Moto3 title leader Máximo Quiles, with Aspar needing an all-new line-up after Dani Holgado (Gresini) and David Alonso (Honda) both secured MotoGP seats for 2027.

“With the arrival of Celestino Vietti, we are completing a very strong team for the 2027 Moto2 season,” said team boss Jorge Martínez ‘Aspar’.

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Celestino Vietti. © Gold and Goose

“We are constantly fighting for the top positions with Alonso and Holgado - something we wanted to replicate next season - which is why we turned to him.

“We are once again counting on a rider from the VR46 Riders Academy, following the experiences of Bagnaia and Migno in the World Championship, as well as Bezzecchi and Marini in what currently [called] MotoJunior.

“We hope to provide Vietti with all the tools needed to fight for the Moto2 title together.”

Vietti, who has three second-places so far this season, is seventh in the Moto2 standings but the second-best Boscosuro rider after Pramac's Izan Guevara, who is also set for a MotoGP seat in 2027.

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