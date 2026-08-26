“I can’t go back in time” - Ai Ogura faces MotoGP experience deficit at Aragon

Ai Ogura arrives at Aragon following a rare mistake at Silverstone and without any previous MotoGP experience at the Spanish circuit.

Ai Ogura missed the 2025 Aragon MotoGP.
Ai Ogura missed the 2025 Aragon MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Ai Ogura’s first race mistake of the season at Silverstone cost him valuable MotoGP championship points.

But last year's Silverstone error had more serious consequences, leaving the then rookie with a leg fracture that also forced him to miss the following Aragon round.

That means Ogura has no previous MotoGP experience at the challenging Spanish circuit ahead of this weekend’s 2026 return.

“I can’t do so much about these experience issues. I can’t go back in time, so it will be my first time in Aragon with the MotoGP bike. Let’s see how we can start on Friday,” Ogura said ahead of this weekend.

Ai Ogura.
Ai Ogura.
© Gold and Goose

“I prefer left corners over right corners. In general, I like the circuit.

“The last corner probably,” he added of the section he is most looking forward to trying on a MotoGP bike.

“It’s a big left-hand corner, especially after that kind of long straight hitting a big left-hand corner is going to be fun.”

Ogura - who also lost points with a technical issue at earlier in the season at COTA - starts this weekend third in the world championship, 37 points behind Jorge Martin, with the other factory Aprilia of Marco Bezzecchi in between.

Meanwhile, Ogura’s home round at Motegi is just over a month away.

Ai Ogura.
Ai Ogura.
© Gold and Goose

“I just want to race and ride good in all the European rounds and go to Japan and perform well in front of the fans," he said.

"Surely, it will be good if I ride really strong in Europe and then go to Motegi. 

"I just want to do my thing.”

Ogura will be a factory Yamaha rider in 2027.

Tags:

Ai Ogura
Trackhouse MotoGP Team
“I can’t go back in time” - Ai Ogura faces MotoGP experience deficit at Aragon
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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