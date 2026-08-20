“Impossible to copy” - Dall’Igna on Marc Marquez, Pecco Bagnaia MotoGP data

Gigi Dall’Igna explains where it is “impossible” to copy Marc Marquez and Pecco Bagnaia in MotoGP

Ducati has all the data, but some rider skills cannot be copied
Ducati has all the data, but some rider skills cannot be copied
© Gold and Goose

Extensive data gathering and analysis have long been a key part of Ducati’s MotoGP success, amplified by having more bikes on the grid than any other manufacturer.

Nonetheless, Ducati Corse general manager Gigi Dall’Igna is clear that riders cannot simply copy each other, since they each have unique strengths.

“Every rider has a different style,” Dall’Igna told MCNews.com.au.

“Even if they are trying to copy each other, it is impossible.

“For example, the riding style of Marc on left corners is impossible to copy.

Gigi Dall’Igna, Marc Marquez.
Gigi Dall’Igna, Marc Marquez.
© Gold and Goose

“Sometimes it is impossible to copy Pecco in the braking area.

“There are different riding phases where different riders perform a lot better than the others.”

In the case of VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio, Dall’Igna highlighted “corner speed”, where “he is one of the best.”

Reigning champion Marc Marquez starts the final ten rounds of the season needing to overturn a 40-point deficit to Jorge Martin, with fellow Aprilia riders Marco Bezzecchi and Ai Ogura between them in the standings.

di Giannantonio is just one point behind Marquez in fifth, with former double champion Bagnaia in eighth.

Fabio di Giannantonio, Marc Marquez, 2026 Dutch MotoGP.
Fabio di Giannantonio, Marc Marquez, 2026 Dutch MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Both Italians will leave Ducati at the end of this season, with Di Giannantonio joining KTM and Bagnaia signing a long-term Aprilia deal for the new 850cc/Pirelli era.

Tags:

Marc Marquez
Francesco Bagnaia
Fabio di Giannantonio
Ducati
MotoGP
“Impossible to copy” - Dall’Igna on Marc Marquez, Pecco Bagnaia MotoGP data
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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